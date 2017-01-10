January 10 Suburban Council girls basketball report: Two McDonald’s All-American nominees face each other tonight

Jan 10, 2017 Rob Jonas High School Sports, Sports
Here is a look at tonight’s girls basketball match-ups around the Suburban Council.
Columbia (8-0 league, 11-0 overall) at Mohonasen (3-5, 5-5)
The most interesting game tonight isn’t about the teams, but rather two players — Columbia’s Selena Lott and Mohonasen’s Saeeda Abdul-Aziz. They were just nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, which is the premier high school basketball showcase. Both are worthy of inclusion, as Lott is averaging 22.9 points per game and Abdul-Aziz is averaging 17.3 points per game while carrying Mohonasen to a near-.500 record. It should be a fun game to watch, if for no other reason than to see two top-notch players square off against each other.
Saratoga (4-3, 6-4) at Albany (5-2, 6-4)
Albany is riding a five-game league winning streak into tonight’s home game against a Saratoga squad that is coming off a 60-59 victory over Troy Jan. 6. This game may well be decided behind the three-point arc, as Albany’s Bridget Whelan (25 threes) battles Saratoga’s Kerry Flaherty (21 threes) and Catherine Cairns (16 threes).
Colonie (4-3, 7-4) at Ballston Spa (1-7, 3-8)
It’s not just Aliyah Wright (16.5 points per game) who has helped Colonie win five of its last six games. Erin Fouracre (12.5 points per game) and Alivia Paeglow (11.5 points per game) have been kicking in points on a regular basis, giving the Garnet Raiders three scoring options on the floor at most times. On the flip side, Ballston Spa has been all about what Jordan Hipwell (16.9 points per game) can do. That approach isn’t going to work in this match-up.
Bethlehem (4-2, 5-3) at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (0-7, 1-7)
After rallying from a 13-point deficit to winning 57-51 over Averill Park Friday, Bethlehem catches a big break in its schedule by facing a Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake team that hasn’t scored 20 points in its last two games. The primary thing Bethlehem needs to avoid tonight is complacency. For Burnt Hills, the primary thing is to break the 20-point plateau and prevent the game from being a blow out early.
Shenendehowa (5-1, 9-1) at Schenectady (1-7, 1-8)
This is another potentially one-sided game. Shen has been consistently good all season, while Schenectady has not. Look for Shen to take command early and not let go.
Guilderland at Averill Park
It will be interesting to see how Averill Park responds after allowing a big lead to slip away at Bethlehem four nights ago. Guilderland has some good players, but has a tendency to shrink against the better teams in the league. The Lady Dutch have the ability to push the Warriors in this match-up, but Averill Park is good enough that it should pull away.
Niskayuna (1-7, 3-7) at Troy (4-3, 5-4)
Few Suburban Council players dominate in the low post quite like Niskayuna’s Olivia Owens (19.5 points per game). But if Sabrina Wolfe and Shalie Frierson heat up from behind the three-point line (they’ve made 41 of Troy’s 47 three-pointers this season), there’s little Owens and the Silver Warriors can do to prevent the Flying Horses from winning this one.
Shaker (8-0, 10-1) has the bye tonight.
