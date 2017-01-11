January 11 Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shenendehowa makes it clear that it’s the top team

We wondered which Suburban Council boys basketball team was the best this season. We have our answer now.

Shenendehowa 67, Schenectady 59

It’s not that Shen (8-0 league, 8-0 overall) pulled away in the final 1:30 to win by eight points. It’s that the undefeated Plainsmen led Schenectady (6-2, 8-2) by 11 points entering the fourth quarter that shows how good they are. They had to hit a wall offensively in order for the Patriots — a very good team in their own right — to get back in the game. And here we thought that Schenectady had the shooters and the defense to keep up with Shen. As of now, Shen has a clear path to another undefeated regular season.

Shaker 66, CBA 61

CBA placed four players in double figures, but that still wasn’t enough for the Brothers to overcome Shaker’s dynamic duo of Jake Cook (25 points) and Sloan Seymour (16 points). For a longer recap and a photo gallery from this game, click here.

Saratoga Springs 66, Albany 60

After sinking 12 of his 14 free throws on his way to a 22-point night, maybe this is a good time to remind other Suburban Council teams not to foul Saratoga’s Adam Anderson. Also, Albany (4-4, 4-5) hurt itself badly by falling behind 29-13 in the first quarter. The fact that the Falcons recovered to actually tie the score going into the fourth quarter speaks volumes about their ability to play well at both ends of the floor, but they wilted again in the fourth quarter. Incidentally, Saratoga is now 7-2, with its losses coming against Shen and Shaker.

Colonie 57, Ballston Spa 49

Ballston Spa (3-5, 4-7) showed lots of spunk, but its offense couldn’t get on track against Colonie (6-2, 8-3). The Garnet Raiders limited Ballston Spa’s leading scorer, Josh Hipwell, to nine points. However, they had their own problems shooting the ball. Isaiah Moll led the way with 12 points, which is his second-lowest total of the season, and Will Aybar added 11 points — mainly because he drained three shots from behind the three-point arc. Colonie persevered, if only because Hipwell never truly got on track.

Guilderland 55, Averill Park 38

Another game where both teams struggled shooting the ball. Guilderland (5-3, 6-4) did hold Averill Park (3-5, 4-7) to 12 points in the second half, but the Dutchmen were never quite as good at the offensive end as they were in the first quarter, when they scored 20 points. At least, Guilderland’s perimeter game was productive, as the Dutchmen dropped 10 three-pointers on the Warriors.

Bethlehem 90, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 39

Ouch. Bethlehem (6-2, 8-2) led 31-9 after the first quarter and never eased off of the gas pedal. Hayden Thompson’s 21 points led a thoroughly balanced Bethlehem attack, while the best any Burnt Hills (1-7, 1-10) player could manage was eight points by Joseph Petroski. One had to suspect that Bethlehem was going to be fired up after escaping Averill Park with a 40-34 win Friday, but this was pure domination.

Troy 66, Niskayuna 32

This is another blowout everyone had to see coming. Troy (5-3, 6-5) needed a break after three consecutive losses against tough competition, and it got it against a Niskayuna team still looking for someone — anyone — that can make baskets on a regular basis. Daniel Buie and Elijah Davis each scored 17 points … or, if you want to look at it another way, they outscored Niskayuna (2-6, 2-8).

Mohonasen 78, Columbia 46

That thud you heard was Columbia hitting rock bottom. The Blue Devils (0-8, 0-10) were in contention at halftime, only to see Mohonasen (2-6, 3-7) outscore them 43-22 in the second half. Four Mohonasen players had 10 or more points, led by Steven Clemins’ 16-point night. Columbia did get 16 points from Cooper Zwanka and 12 points from Matthew Morris, but the Blue Devils need more players to step up if they’re going to break into the win column.

