January 11 Suburban Council girls basketball report: Status quo as top teams win

There were not a lot of surprises in Suburban Council girls basketball action Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Niskayuna 50, Troy 43

Center Olivia Owens powered her way to a 20-point night to lead Niskayuna to the mild upset over a struggling Troy squad. Sabrina Wolfe netted 17 points for the Flying Horses, who have lost their last three Suburban Council games.

Albany 71, Saratoga Springs 67

This was the lone close game of the evening, and for a while, it looked like Saratoga was in control. However, Albany outscored the Blue Streaks 26-11 in the fourth quarter to pick up the four-point win. Catherine Cairns drained five three-pointers on her way to a 32-point night for Saratoga, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Albany’s balanced attack led by Imani Harris and Hasijna Gaddy, who each had 17 points. Alexzandria McCrae contributed 12 points for the Falcons.

Colonie 66, Ballston Spa 53

Ballston Spa gave Colonie as much of a battle as it could, but the Garnet Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter for the double-digit win. Erin Fouracre scored 23 points, and Aliyah Wright chipped in with 15 points for Colonie. Jordan Hipwell’s 19-points paced Ballston Spa.

Averill Park 74, Guilderland 43

Averill Park took control of the game by outscoring Guilderland 23-8 in the second quarter, and the Warriors never let go. Stephanie Jankovic bounced back from her six-point performance in a 57-51 loss to Bethlehem four nights earlier with a 16-point effort against Guilderland. Valencia Fontenelle Posson had 11 points for the Lady Dutch.

Bethlehem 72, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 29

Bethlehem picked up where it left off at the end of its comeback victory over Averill Park by outscoring Burnt Hills 25-4 in the first quarter. Tessa Hughes led the Lady Eagles with 16 points, while no Burnt Hills player scored more than five points.

Shenendehowa 88, Schenectady 15

Schenectady had to have known it was going to be in for a long night against Shen, but losing by 73 points is still hard to take for the Patriots. Alexandra Tudor and Jessica Wagoner each scored 14 points for the Plainsmen, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead in the first quarter. As was the case with Burnt Hills, no Schenectady player came close to reaching double digits in scoring.

