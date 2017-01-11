Joey Ward, Steven Fedorchak lead list of Section 2 Class AA football players to earn All-State honors

Mark Slavin has been working his way through rock bands from a young age. Born in Latham NY his new music tries to blend the classic rock routes with new alternative and punk influences. Friends and fans say his music is "catchy/melodic with a voice that is immediately unique and recognizable."

You can expect a five song E.P. in early 2017! A demo of the first single off of the E.P. "Self Help" can be heard on Mark's sound cloud page. Listening through; it reads like a web article on how to work through problems. At the center of the tune is an instantly memorable chorus. Trust me you will walk away remembering every word!

In the past Mark has been involved with numerous bands in and around Albany including: Do Not Attempt, Sympathy for Achilles, Off the Wire, The Hapless Romantic, and most recently Hanover. With so much performing experience, and a passion to just get out and play; big things are in the future!



