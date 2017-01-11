Joey Ward, Steven Fedorchak lead list of Section 2 Class AA football players to earn All-State honors

Jan 11, 2017 Rob Jonas High School Sports, Sports
George Marinopoulos is one of three Guilderland players named to the Class AA All-State football team by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Spotlight file photo
Tailback Joey Ward is one of six Troy football players to earn Class AA All-State honors from the New York State Sportswriters Association Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Ward made the first team, while teammates John Germanerio (quarterback) and Joe Casale (defensive back) received second team honors, along with Guilderland tight end Steven Fedorchak.
Guilderland’s George Marinopoulos (quarterback) and Andy Hines (offensive line) were fourth team selections, along with Troy’s Dev Holmes (all purpose), Saratoga’s Kevin Toole (defensive line) and Christian Brothers Academy’s Max Jones (defensive back). Albany’s Ky’ere Tillery (running back) and Troy’s Saverio Yamin (offensive line) were named to the fifth team.
Sixth team honors went to Shenendehowa tight end Mike Pizziketti, Shaker offensive lineman Brendan Morrison and CBA defensive lineman Brian Tucker.
Additionally, honorable mentions were handed out to CBA’s Nick DeBrino (running back), John LaMarco (lineman) and Amir Taylor (defensive back); Shaker’s Kwasi Addo (linebacker) and Maki Medici (place kicker); Albany’s Jarrell Chaney (tight end); Troy’s Ethan Evans (tight end); Shen’s Shane Walpole (lineman); and Bethlehem’s Reilly Pelow (linebacker).
For a complete list of All-State football players, visit www.roadtosyracuse.com.
