 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Joey Ward, Steven Fedorchak lead list of Section 2 Class AA football players to earn All-State honors

Jan 11, 2017 High School Sports, Sports

Joey Ward, Steven Fedorchak lead list of Section 2 Class AA football players to earn All-State honors

George Marinopoulos is one of three Guilderland players named to the Class AA All-State football team by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Spotlight file photo

Tailback Joey Ward is one of six Troy football players to earn Class AA All-State honors from the New York State Sportswriters Association Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Ward made the first team, while teammates John Germanerio (quarterback) and Joe Casale (defensive back) received second team honors, along with Guilderland tight end Steven Fedorchak.

Guilderland’s George Marinopoulos (quarterback) and Andy Hines (offensive line) were fourth team selections, along with Troy’s Dev Holmes (all purpose), Saratoga’s Kevin Toole (defensive line) and Christian Brothers Academy’s Max Jones (defensive back). Albany’s Ky’ere Tillery (running back) and Troy’s Saverio Yamin (offensive line) were named to the fifth team.

Sixth team honors went to Shenendehowa tight end Mike Pizziketti, Shaker offensive lineman Brendan Morrison and CBA defensive lineman Brian Tucker.

Additionally, honorable mentions were handed out to CBA’s Nick DeBrino (running back), John LaMarco (lineman) and Amir Taylor (defensive back); Shaker’s Kwasi Addo (linebacker) and Maki Medici (place kicker); Albany’s Jarrell Chaney (tight end); Troy’s Ethan Evans (tight end); Shen’s Shane Walpole (lineman); and Bethlehem’s Reilly Pelow (linebacker).

For a complete list of All-State football players, visit www.roadtosyracuse.com.

Related Images:

RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0002.jpg RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0003.jpg RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0004.jpg RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0006.jpg RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0011.jpg RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0012.jpg RockinonRiver080316-Thespot-0013.jpg

Comment on this Story

Associate editor/sports editor

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

TheSpot518.com

1 hour ago

TheSpot518.com

Capital District music scene, WE love you. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Bo Berezansky likes this

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

2 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared gotbeer.com's photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Our beer of the week is brand new from New Belgium Brewing. Dayblazer is a deliciously refreshing golden ale brewed with the finest malts and hops giving a sweet, crisp citrus finish with just a hint ...

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

TheSpot518.com likes this

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

3 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared Wylder-518's event.

www.facebook.com/events/1567489596600124/ ... See MoreSee Less

Wylder debut at Rascals

Jan 27, 9:00pm

Rascals

Come out and party with Wylder at Albany's hottest new club. Great food and drinks and a state of the art sound system have people raving about Rascals. Don't miss this one!!!

Wylder debut at Rascals
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 2

Lynne ArientiDarn it...I will be in CT... :/

1 week ago
Avatar

Jamie McWalkerElton III Crounse

1 week ago
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

3 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared their post. ... See MoreSee Less

band ads in the TheSpot518.com AKA- Affordable email ralph.renna@gmail.com

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU