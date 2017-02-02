 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

CDHSHL report February 2: What Saratoga’s win over Shen means, and the mystery that is Queensbury

Feb 02, 2017 High School Sports, Sports

CDHSHL report February 2: What Saratoga’s win over Shen means, and the mystery that is Queensbury

It was another interesting night in the Capital District High School Hockey League Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Saratoga 4, Shenendehowa 2
Saratoga has a pulse again. After consecutive losses to Queensbury (?!), LaSalle and Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa, the Blue Streaks (6-5-0 league, 7-11-0 overall) got a much-needed victory over Shen — one of the teams they’re chasing for a top-three seed in Sectionals. Jake Fauler led the resurgence with a two-goal, one-assist performance, and goaltender Drew Rafferty made 29 saves.

The victory helped Saratoga move into sole possession of fourth place with 10 standings points, a half point behind third-place Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa, and it prevented Shen (7-3-1, 8-9-1) from moving into a first-place tie with LaSalle. More importantly, it gives Saratoga a big boost of confidence heading into Friday’s home game against Bethlehem, which currently owns the longest winning streak in Section 2 at five games.

Queensbury 5, Tri-Falls 5 (OT)
And then, we have the head-scratching Queensbury Spartans (1-6-3, 4-9-3) — a sub-.500 team that lost to Guilderland/Mohonasen/Scotia/Voorheesville/Schalmont (which has only two wins this season), and yet has beaten or tied the likes of Bethlehem, Saratoga, Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa and now Tri-Falls.

Tri-Falls (4-4-1, 5-9-1) had control of this game through two periods, building a 5-2 lead. But then, the wheels came off in the third period, as Queensbury struck three times to tie the score. You can either look at the comeback as an indication of how far Queensbury has come (1-0-2 in its last three games) or as an indictment against Tri-Falls’ defense (which has allowed four or more goals in four out of its last five games), but it definitely should raise your eyebrows.

Comment on this Story

Community discussion on future of Clarksville Elementary

Associate editor/sports editor

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

12 hours ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack?
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

13 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

6 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.

Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...

Last nights Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our communitys Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this

Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.

6 days ago   ·  1
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU