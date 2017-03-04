Shen beats Shaker in Class AA finals, 55-47

GLENS FALLS – Shaker girls lost to Shenendehowa 55-47 in the Section II, Class AA finals.

Shaker standout CeCe Mayo had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bison in the losing effort.

Shen will now compete in the state tournament in Binghamton.

More on the game and more photos later tonight.

