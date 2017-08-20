SPOTTED: The Albany All Stars Roller Derby team skates against Philly

ALBANY – The Albany All Stars lost a tough one at home to the Philly Party Girls roller derby squad by a count of 134 to 370.

The hard-skating, hard-hitting All Stars, in their 10th season, have two more home bouts scheduled this year, on Sept. 9 and Oct. 21.

The home games are played at the Albany Capital Center on 55 Eagle St.

