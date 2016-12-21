NIGHT and DAY: Erin Harkes and Ice Age Creature Crafts

Dec 21, 2016 Jim Franco Entertainment, Museums, Music, The Spot
NIGHT
ALBANY — On average, locally-based musician and singer/songwriter Erin Harkes travels 1,000 miles a week. However, she’ll be staying in town this Friday, Dec. 23, for a show at The Ginger Man Wine Bar and Restaurant from 8 to 11 p.m.
Harkes is no stranger to the Capital District music scene; she’s been named the area’s Best Singer/Songwriter by both the Times Union and Metroland.
In the biography posted on her official website, Harkes’ childhood memories of being ignored and imagining that all the world is a stage have resulted in her becoming a “self-proclaimed performance ‘whore,’ — meaning she will do anything to perform in front of an audience.”
Harkes, who began writing her own songs at the age of 19, has since released four albums of original material. Her debut CD, “Bar Napkins and Magic Markers,” a reference to the crude way she jotted down lyrics as a college student.
It is said that hearing Harkes sing is “a powerful experience that grabs anyone within earshot.” Her voice is often compared to that of the late Janis Joplin, with power and emotion that emanate from her life-inspired lyrics; it “makes you want to sit and listen to every word.”
The Ginger Man is located at 234 Western Ave. in Albany (between Ontario and Quail streets) For more information or to reserve a table for the show, call (518) 427-5963.
DAY
ALBANY — Come and visit the New York State Museum over the holiday school break for some free “Ice Ages-” themed educational adventures and hands-on activities! Explorers of all ages are encouraged to head to the South Lobby (walk towards the skeleton of the Cohoes Mastodon) and venture back 12,000 years in time to the last Ice
Age. See and handle the giant teeth of mastodons and mammoths and learn how to tell the difference between the two. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, join local PBS-affliate WMHT in the South Lobby between 1 and 4 p.m. For Ice Age Creature Crafts. Participants will make their own Woolly Mammoth or Saber-toothed Tiger to bring home with them!
For a complete schedule of family activities taking place over break, visit www.nysm.nysed.gov/programs or call the Main Lobby desk at (518) 475-5877.
The New York State Museum is located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany. Parking is available in a pair of lots adjacent to the museum, accessible from Madison Avenue. Weekday parking fees are $10 before 10 a.m. and $5 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Parking is free after 2 p.m. weekdays and on weekends. Additional paid parking is available in the Visitor Lot under the Empire State Plaza Concourse.
While admission to the museum is free, a $5 donation per person or a $10 donation per family is suggested.
Nov 17, 2016 0
Sep 08, 2016 0
Aug 10, 2016 0
Aug 03, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 20, 2016 0
Dec 20, 2016 0
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/albany-county-majority-plays-santa-to-families-and-seniors-... ... See MoreSee Less
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
ALBANY COUNTY — The Albany County Legislature’s Democratic Majority Office raised enough money this holiday season to purchase holiday gifts for 110 children, seniors and adults as part of the Alb...
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/albany-county-majority-plays-santa-to-families-and-seniors-... ... See MoreSee Less
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
ALBANY COUNTY — The Albany County Legislature’s Democratic Majority Office raised enough money this holiday season to purchase holiday gifts for 110 children, seniors and adults as part of the Alb...
nfrastructure CEO to chair Capital Region Heart Ball
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/nfrastructure-ceo-to-chair-capital-region-heart-ball/ ... See MoreSee Less
nfrastructure CEO to chair Capital Region Heart Ball
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/nfrastructure-ceo-to-chair-capital-region-heart-ball/ ... See MoreSee Less
Hey pick up your copy of TheSpot518.com Glens Falls NY JP Brunos Bar Grill / The 190 Grille + Cinema -
Putnam Den Saratoga Springs NY ... See MoreSee Less
Hartstone Productions likes this
TheSpot518.com added 5 new photos.
#thespot518. Glens Falls JP Brunos Bar Grill #epicopenmic ... See MoreSee Less
TheSpot518.com was live. ... See MoreSee Less
UPDATE- To original post
BETHLEHEM— Marvin Sontz, the owner of local bowling alley Del Lanes, who was arrested earlier today for possessing and sending child pornography to a minor, knew his victim, according to Bethlehem police. Sontz, 61, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after police received a complaint from a town resident in reference to their juvenile child receiving an image of child pornography through an online social media sharing site, said Commander Adam Hornick at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. [ 928 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2016/12/21/del-lanes-owner-charged-with-sending-child-porn-... ... See MoreSee Less
BETHLEHEM— Marvin Sontz, the owner of local bowling alley Del Lanes, who was arrested earlier today for possessing and sending child pornography to a minor, knew his victim, according to Bethlehem police. Sontz, 61, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after police received a complaint from a town resident in reference to their juvenile child receiving an image of child pornography through an online social media sharing site, said Commander Adam Hornick at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. [ 928 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2016/12/21/del-lanes-owner-charged-with-sending-child-porn-... ... See MoreSee Less
Spotlight Newspapers shared TheSpot518.com's photo.
Pick up your copy today or check go to www.thespot518.com to see what's happening in the Capital District. ... See MoreSee Less
FUN...FUN...FUN, that's what we're all about! The Spot518 hit the streets today. Interview with former Misfits frontman Michale Graves, Derek Hough & Julianne Hough "Move" at the Palace Theatre, Erin ...
Kathy Conway, Spotlight Newspapers and 1 other like this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 07, 2016