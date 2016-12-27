NIGHT and DAY: The Weight Band and New Year’s Extravaganza

Dec 27, 2016 Spotlight News Entertainment, The Spot
ALBANY — The Egg Performing Arts Center welcomes The Weight Band and The King Harvest Horns for a special performance of The Band’s historic 1971 “Rock of Ages” concert on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Theatre. The event concludes The Egg’s New York Living Legacy Project ongoing series on The Band.
The Weight Band and The King Harvest Horns will recapture The Band’s momentous live concert and arguably rock’s greatest live album of all time, featuring songs including “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” among others.
The Weight Band, which performs the music of The Band around the country, is based out of nearby Woodstock. It consists of Jim Weider and Randy Ciarlante, both former members of The Band; Brian Mitchell of the Levon Helm Band; Marty Grebb, who wrote and recorded with The Band and its members Rick Danko and Richard Manuel; and Albert Rogers, who played with both Levon Helm and Garth Hudson.
The King Harvest Horns, led by Clark Gayton, perform impressive original horn parts arranged by the late Allen Toussaint.
Limited tickets for the concert are still available for purchase and cost $34 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theegg.org or call the box office at 473-1845 between 11 a.m. And 3 p.m on weekdays.
The Egg Performing Arts Center is located at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany. For driving directions and parking information, visit www.theegg.org/directions.
DAY
LOUDONVILLE — Celebrate the start of 2017 a couple of days early and get ready for New Year’s Eve! Attend the New Year’s Extravaganza at Colonie’s William K. Sanford Town Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 11:00 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. in the Stedman Room. Participants will make time capsules, glitzy get-ups and noise makers, along with playing some group games. Enjoy some punch and finger foods, too!
This event is recommended for children ages 7 and older. Admission is free, however, registration is required. For more information or to register, call 456-9274 or visit www.colonielibrary.org and click on the calendar and registration button.
The William K. Sanford Town Library is located at 629 Albany Shaker Rd. in Loudonville. Entrance is located off of Maxwell Road.
BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Police are investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash her car into several vehicles and trailers at Glenmont Plaza Monday, Dec. 26.
Police said the woman’s vehicle veered off Glenmont Road down an embankment and crashed into several utility trailers in front of Tractor Supply. She then hit a pickup truck before continuing into the parking lot, where she crashed into several more vehicles before coming to a stop in front of Planet Fitness.
Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.
Multiple vehicles damaged in accident at Glenmont Plaza Monday, December 26
BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Police are investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash her car into several vehicles and trailers at Glenmont Plaza Monday, Dec. 26. Police said the woman’s vehi…
