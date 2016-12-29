FOOD: Embrace the frying season

Dec 29, 2016 Stacey Morris Food, The Spot
It may not be the healthiest way to eat but with the cold weather upon us and Hanukkah nearly here, the truth is, it’s frying season. May as well embrace it in a way that’s clean and won’t leave you groaning. For starters, make sure the oil you use is as pure as possible. Forget, I repeat FORGET the mysterious and man-made canola oil and please use one that exists organically in nature. The key, however, is it must be an oil suited for frying with a high smoking point. This is when you definitely want to shelve the extra virgin olive oil in lieu of grapeseed oil, light olive oil, or avocado oil. All are great for frying at higher temperatures. Remember, smoking oil = carcinogens. Yuck!
Now on to the matter of what to fry. I’m not one to tamper with centuries-honored tradition, unless the circumference of my waistline is at stake. And in the case of potato latkes, it is. No one makes them better than Chef Bill, and this Hanukkah, I’ll definitely be indulging, but probably only once…on a day I get a nice, long workout on the books.
Other than that, I’ll be making my signature vegtable-based latkes. Those who have read “Clean Comfort” are already familiar with my Eggplant Latkes. And this year, I’m unveiling a new version: succulent and gloriously low-glycemic Onion Latkes! They are so delicious, and a little more fragrant than potato latkes. And you don’t have to limit them. But I do recommending blotting them.
Whatever holiday you’re celebrating this month, I hope it’s filled with people you love and delicious food.
Ingredients
5 large Vidalia onions
2 large eggs
½ cup gluten-free bread crumbs (plain)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Grapeseed oil for frying
Instructions
Coarsely grate onions on a cheese grater, or coarsely chop in a food processor (don’t over-blend into mush). Blot or wring grated onions on heavy-duty paper towels to extract excess moisture. Place eggs in food processor or a blender and whip well before adding to a large mixing bowl. Add onions and the remaining ingredients (except oil) and mix thoroughly.
In a large skillet, heat oil (1/4-inch deep) on medium-high heat for about a minute. Using your hands, scoop onion batter and form into a ball about the size of 1 1/2 golf balls. Gently place ball into hot oil, then take a flat spatula and press down, forming a pancake about 4-5 inches in diameter. Saute on one side until golden brown, about three minutes. Gently flip over with spatula and sauté another 3 minutes. If pan is large enough, cook two to tree at a time. Serve immediately, or place on a baking sheet in warm oven until ready to serve.
Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based cookbook author, health coach, and yoga instructor. Following a struggle with weight since childhood, she has been maintaining a 180-pound weight loss for nearly eight years. Her website is www.staceymorris.com.
Nov 02, 2016 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Dec 27, 2016 0
Thank you Fred Rudofsky of Nipper Town for naming TheSpot518.com's Fleshtones and Off The Record Trio show to his best of list. ... See MoreSee Less
Arts and Entertainment in the Capital District, Berkshires and Hudson Valley
FOOD: Clean eating
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2016/12/29/food-embrace-the-frying-season/ ... See MoreSee Less
FOOD: Embrace the frying season
It may not be the healthiest way to eat but with the cold weather upon us and Hanukkah nearly here, the truth is, it’s frying season. May as well embrace it in a way that’s clean and won’t leave...
Art Fredette and TheSpot518.com like this
TheSpot518.com shared Spotlight Newspapers's photo.
Time to save BIG Steiners Sports ... See MoreSee Less
Check out the Ski Sale at Steiners Sports. Time to hit the slopes!!!!
Check out the Ski Sale at Steiners Sports. Time to hit the slopes!!!! ... See MoreSee Less
DOC'S DIARY: Level the educational playing field
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/29/docs-diary-level-the-educational-playing-field/ ... See MoreSee Less
DOC’S DIARY: Level the educational playing field
Noted author Jonathan Kozol recently indicated that he was shocked at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comment that the “death penalty” should be aimed at failing schools in the state. Kozol stated, “You ...
TheSpot518.com shared an event.
In case you want to start the celebration early. ... See MoreSee Less
Teddy Midnight / Lord Electro / Lets Be Leonard
The Hollow Bar + Kitchen
3 great bands / one great show
BETHLEHEM – Thomas Leibold scored twice and had two assists as the Eagles dominated their home ice, winning a non-conference tournament contest against Mahopac High School 6-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Eagles scored outshot Section I Mahopac 39-17, and scored one in first period, two in the second and then put the game out of reach with three in the last.
Goalie Alex Breiner had 15 saves for the Eagles while his counterparts from Putnam County, Peter Siolas and Logan MacDougall, recorded 31 and 2, respectively.
Bethlehem Central School District, Bethlehem Youth Hockey, Bethlehem Varsity Hockey, Mahopac Ice Hockey, Mahopac High School ... See MoreSee Less
BETHLEHEM – Thomas Leibold scored twice and had two assists as the Eagles dominated their home ice, winning a non-conference tournament contest against Mahopac High School 6-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Eagles scored outshot Section I Mahopac 39-17, and scored one in first period, two in the second and then put the game out of reach with three in the last.
Goalie Alex Breiner had 15 saves for the Eagles while his counterparts from Putnam County, Peter Siolas and Logan MacDougall, recorded 31 and 2, respectively.
Bethlehem Central School District, Bethlehem Youth Hockey, Bethlehem Varsity Hockey, Mahopac Ice Hockey, Mahopac High School ... See MoreSee Less
James William, Jennifer Hults Golis and 3 others like this
TheSpot518.com shared their post. ... See MoreSee Less
Caffé Lena re-opens with The Suitcase Junket Friday www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/27/caffe-lena-re-opens-with-the-suitcase-junket-friday/
BETHLEHEM— Police have determined that the operator of the vehicle that caused a crash in Glenmont Plaza on Monday had a medical issue that lead to the accident. According to Commander Adam Hornick of the Bethlehem Police Department, law enforcement received multiple reports around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 about a personal injury crash in the parking lot of the Town Squire parking lot. [ 131 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2016/12/28/police-determine-that-glenmont-plaza-car-crash-w... ... See MoreSee Less
Richard Polec likes this
Kristine GeurtzeShe's lucky she didn't kill anyone that day!! I hope she feels better! That is more than likely the end of her driving days!14 hours ago
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 07, 2016