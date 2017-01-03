Nominations for 2017 Albany Tulip Queen now open

Jan 03, 2017 Spotlight News The Spot
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 3, via www.albanytulipqueen.com.
Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back over nearly seven decades, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. After the Queen is crowned at the annual Tulip Festival, the five young women will spend a full year working together on Albany community outreach programs and educational initiatives.
Nominees must have a strong sense of community, be knowledgeable of the Albany area and its history, and possess leadership skills. Eligible nominees are women between the ages of 18 and 24 who plan to reside in Albany County for their entire year of reign (May 2017 – May 2018).
The Tulip Queen will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, and each Court member will receive a $1,500 scholarship award upon completion of the program.
To nominate an extraordinary young woman for this prestigious program, visit www.albanytulipqueen.com. This site provides easy access to the 2017 nomination form as well as information about the Tulip Queen and Court selection process, photos, events and blogs by current Tulip Queen Adaviah Ward and her court members.
Nominations may also be placed by submitting a letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications to:
Albany Tulip Queen Selection Committee
City Hall, Room 402
24 Eagle St.
Albany 12207
All written nominations should include the candidate’s name, address and phone number, as well as the name and phone number of the nominator.
The 2017 Albany Tulip Festival will be held May 13 & 14. For information on the Tulip Queen Coronation or the Albany Tulip Festival, call 518.434.2032 or visitwww.albanyevents.org.
May 07, 2016 0
May 06, 2016 0
May 05, 2016 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
TheSpot518.com shared a Desafinado.
www.facebook.com/Desafinadorock/ ... See MoreSee Less
We are a rock band from Schenectady, New York. We probably love you.
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 3, via www.albanytulipqueen.com. Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back over nearly seven decades, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. [ 226 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/03/nominations-for-2017-albany-tulip-queen-now-open/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nominations for 2017 Albany Tulip Queen now open
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may …
Amy Roehr likes this
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 3, via www.albanytulipqueen.com. Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back over nearly seven decades, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. [ 226 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/03/nominations-for-2017-albany-tulip-queen-now-open/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nominations for 2017 Albany Tulip Queen now open
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may …
Tonight Open Mic ... See MoreSee Less
Sat Jan 21 Firestone 151 Schenectady The Otherside Live at Firestone151 Schnectady NY The Otherside- performing the music of red hot chili peppers ... See MoreSee Less
Troy Area Senior Service Center calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/02/troy-area-senior-service-cente... ... See MoreSee Less
Kitchen helpers wanted
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/01/kitchen-helpers-wanted/ ... See MoreSee Less
AARP TaxAide services available
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/03/aarp-taxaide-services-available/ ... See MoreSee Less
AARP TaxAide services available
The AARP TaxAide program will provide free tax preparation services for low- and moderate-income residents in Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties Feb. 1 through April 15. AARP TaxAide counselo…
Colonie Comprehensive Plan Review Committee meets for fifth time
Colonie, New York
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/03/colonie-comprehensive-plan-review-committee-meets-... ... See MoreSee Less
Colonie Comprehensive Plan Review Committee meets for fifth time
COLONIE — Members of the town’s Comprehensive Plan Review Committee met for the fifth time a few days before Christmas to listen to presentations regarding the town’s water and sewage services. ...
BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Family establishes technology fund for library
Bethlehem Public Library
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/03/bethlehem-library-family-establishes-technology-... ... See MoreSee Less
BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Family establishes technology fund for library
Bethlehem residents Joe and Naomi Storch are big believers in the way libraries like ours are in a unique position to provide equal access to new and useful technology. In 2015, their donation of $…
Kathleen Egan, Jill Slattery Monticello and 6 others like this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 03, 2017
Jan 03, 2017
Dec 07, 2016