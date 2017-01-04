PICK of the WEEK: ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Proctors

Jan 04, 2017 Rob Jonas Entertainment, The Spot
The hit musical “Something Rotten” takes. center stage at Schenectady’s Proctors Theatre beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo courtesy of somethingrotten.com)
SCHENECTADY — Did you ever wonder who wrote the world’s first musical?
That’s the premise behind “Something Rotten,” which begins its week-long run at Proctors Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
The play centers around 16th century brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are trying to escape the shadow of William Shakespeare. They go to a soothsayer, who tells them to write the world’s first musical. Unsure of how to write a musical, the Bottom brothers set to work anyway, and what follows is a lot of singing, dancing and comedy.
“Something Rotten” recently wrapped up its Broadway run, which included a 2015 Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical. Proctors is the first stop for the play’s 2017 national tour, which will also visit Boston, Pittsburgh and St. Louis over the next six weeks.
Shows take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 12m at 1:30 and 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $20 to $95. Group tickets are also available with discounts of up to 20 percent.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Proctors box office at 346-6204 or visit www.proctors.org.
“Something Rotten” is part of the Key Private Bank Broadway Series at Proctors.
Associate editor/sports editor
Nov 22, 2016 0
Nov 15, 2016 0
Sep 16, 2016 0
Sep 15, 2016 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
As a capitalist state, our nation’s economy is predicated on growth. Investments are based on the potential for it. Executives are awarded for achieving it. Markets fall at just the hint of failure of it. Financial pundits who read the tea leaves often look at the housing industry, and if the construction of new homes fails to climb, the economy is perceived to be failing, too. [ 539 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/04/editorial-somethings-broke/ ... See MoreSee Less
Totally Gnarly: Still punks after 20 years
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/04/totally-gnarly-still-punks-after-20-years/ ... See MoreSee Less
Totally Gnarly: Still punks after 20 years
By RALPH RENNA news@spotlightnews.com What is punk and hardcore music? The answer is really one person’s opinion and it depends on who you ask. Some describe punk and hardcore as styles…
Top five stories of 2016 - Colonie edition
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/04/top-five-stories-of-2016-colonie-edition/ ... See MoreSee Less
Top five stories of 2016 – Colonie edition
Our staff of writers scrutinized through 52 weeks worth of news, and with the aid of internet traffic, we were able to determine which stories mattered to you most last year. Inside, you will find …
PICK of the WEEK: ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Proctors
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/04/pick-of-the-week-something-rotten-comes-to-proctors/ ... See MoreSee Less
PICK of the WEEK: ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Proctors
SCHENECTADY — Did you ever wonder who wrote the world’s first musical? That’s the premise behind “Something Rotten,” which begins its week-long run at Proctors Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m....
Local businesses network with one another in a continuous trend promoting community over competition, and that attitude is what’s defining a new “paradigm” in a changing manufacturing industry. New York state is home to a rich network of innovation assets and other resources that can help manufacturers and start-up companies develop or improve products and their manufacturing capabilities; but cost can be a barrier to companies utilizing those resources. [ 1,020 more word ]
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2017/01/04/new-attitude-in-manufacturing-industry-is-bringing-jobs-bac... ... See MoreSee Less
New attitude in manufacturing industry is bringing jobs back home
Local businesses network with one another in a continuous trend promoting community over competition, and that attitude is what’s defining a new “paradigm” in a changing manufacturing industry. ...
Local businesses network with one another in a continuous trend promoting community over competition, and that attitude is what’s defining a new “paradigm” in a changing manufacturing industry. New York state is home to a rich network of innovation assets and other resources that can help manufacturers and start-up companies develop or improve products and their manufacturing capabilities; but cost can be a barrier to companies utilizing those resources. [ 1,020 more word ]
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2017/01/04/new-attitude-in-manufacturing-industry-is-bringing-jobs-bac... ... See MoreSee Less
New attitude in manufacturing industry is bringing jobs back home
Local businesses network with one another in a continuous trend promoting community over competition, and that attitude is what’s defining a new “paradigm” in a changing manufacturing industry. ...
Top five stories of 2016
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/04/top-five-stories-of-2016-delmar-edition/ ... See MoreSee Less
Top five stories of 2016 – Delmar edition
Our staff of writers scrutinized through 52 weeks worth of news, and with the aid of internet traffic, we were able to determine which stories mattered to you most last year. Inside, you will find …
Kathleen Donovan likes this
Saratoga Senior Center calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/04/saratoga-senior-center-calenda... ... See MoreSee Less
Saratoga Senior Center calendar of events for January 2017
‘Soup’er Social Fridays In the spirit of the New Year, we have tons of new and exciting things coming your way. One of these programs is “Soup”er Social Fridays. This social cafe will serve up...
Bethlehem Public Library calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/03/bethlehem-public-library-calen... ... See MoreSee Less
Bethlehem Public Library calendar of events for January 2017
Wednesday, Jan. 4 Trivia Night for Adults Have some fun and show off your knowledge as you sign up alone or as a team to match wits with others in a written-answer format, 7 to 8:15 p.m. …
Elaine Wieczorek likes this
Tonight open mic ... See MoreSee Less
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
Dec 07, 2016