PICK of the WEEK: ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Proctors

The hit musical “Something Rotten” takes. center stage at Schenectady’s Proctors Theatre beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo courtesy of somethingrotten.com)

SCHENECTADY — Did you ever wonder who wrote the world’s first musical?

That’s the premise behind “Something Rotten,” which begins its week-long run at Proctors Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

The play centers around 16th century brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are trying to escape the shadow of William Shakespeare. They go to a soothsayer, who tells them to write the world’s first musical. Unsure of how to write a musical, the Bottom brothers set to work anyway, and what follows is a lot of singing, dancing and comedy.

“Something Rotten” recently wrapped up its Broadway run, which included a 2015 Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical. Proctors is the first stop for the play’s 2017 national tour, which will also visit Boston, Pittsburgh and St. Louis over the next six weeks.

Shows take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 12m at 1:30 and 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $20 to $95. Group tickets are also available with discounts of up to 20 percent.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Proctors box office at 346-6204 or visit www.proctors.org.

“Something Rotten” is part of the Key Private Bank Broadway Series at Proctors.

