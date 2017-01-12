NIGHT and DAY: The Refrigerators and Challenger Adventure

Jan 12, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, Music, The Spot
The Refrigerators (Photo submitted)
NIGHT
ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m for the 9:30 p.m. concert.
Formed in 1992, The Refrigerators consist of nine core musicians who infuse funk, rock and R&B with a pumping rhythm section, powerhouse horn section and a kinetic stage presence. The band has gained a large following in the Capital District and beyond thanks to its unique combination of classic tunes and intense performances, which are reminiscent of some of the greatest horn-fueled bands of all time. The Refrigerators are consistently voted one of the area’s “Best Bands,” and a top choice among area event promoters.
General admission tickets are $5 each (there is an additional $1.27 fee if purchased online).
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit upperroomalbany.com/event/the-refrigerators.
The Upper Room is located at 59 North Pearl St.
DAY
SCHENECTADY — Participate in an out-of-this-world experience without having to leave Earth or town during a Challenger Adventure this Saturday, Jan. 14, at miSci. Discover first-hand what it’s like to conduct experiments in space during this hour-long program. Sessions run from 2 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Challenger Learning Center of the Capital Region, located at miSci, allows participants to be part of a simulated mission to space. Visitors become part of a crew of engineers and scientists aboard a spacecraft. Like their real-life NASA counterparts, participants are assigned essential tasks and conduct critical experiments which are crucial to the mission’s success.
Advance reservations are required and each child younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is best suited for children ages 5 and older.
To reserve seats for either of this Saturday’s Challenger Adventure sessions, call (518) 382-7890 ext. 0.
Per person costs to attend a Challenger Adventure (plus visit the museum’s exhibits and floor programs) are $12.50 for children ages 5 through 12 ($7.50 plus $5 fee), $17 for adults age 65 and older ($9 plus $8 fee), and $20.50 for teenagers and adults ($10.50 plus $10 fee).
For more information or driving directions, visit www.misci.org.
miSci is located at 15 Nott Terrace Heights in Schenectady.
Sep 22, 2016 0
Aug 17, 2016 0
Feb 23, 2016 0
Jan 11, 2017 0
Jan 11, 2017 0
Jan 11, 2017 0
Jan 11, 2017 0
TheSpot518.com shared The Cohoes Music Hall's post.
Another great night of music coming to The Cohoes Music Hall. ... See MoreSee Less
Livingston Taylor, Tom Chapin & EVA play the Cohoes Music Hall on Sat, January 28. Don't miss this special evening of musical collaborations. Get tickets by calling 518-465-4663 or online at b...
There is transparent political pandering, and then there is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to offer free tuition to at SUNY and CUNY. On paper it sounds great. How can’t it? It’s been ingrained into our psyche since grade school that a college degree is a good thing and is the only avenue to getting a good job and the American Dream and all that. [ 848 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/12/frankly-speaking-free-tuition-or-political-pandering/ ... See MoreSee Less
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Free tuition or political pandering?
There is transparent political pandering, and then there is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to offer free tuition to at SUNY and CUNY. On paper it sounds great. How can’t it? It’s been ingrained in...
There is transparent political pandering, and then there is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to offer free tuition to at SUNY and CUNY. On paper it sounds great. How can’t it? It’s been ingrained into our psyche since grade school that a college degree is a good thing and is the only avenue to getting a good job and the American Dream and all that. [ 848 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/12/frankly-speaking-free-tuition-or-political-pandering/ ... See MoreSee Less
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Free tuition or political pandering?
There is transparent political pandering, and then there is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to offer free tuition to at SUNY and CUNY. On paper it sounds great. How can’t it? It’s been ingrained in...
NIGHT ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m for the 9:30 p.m. concert. Formed in 1992, The Refrigerators consist of nine core musicians who infuse funk, rock and R&B with a pumping rhythm section, powerhouse horn section and a kinetic stage presence. [ 294 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/12/night-and-day-the-refrigerators-and-challenger-adventure/ ... See MoreSee Less
NIGHT and DAY: The Refrigerators and Challenger Adventure
NIGHT ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m ...
NIGHT ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m for the 9:30 p.m. concert. Formed in 1992, The Refrigerators consist of nine core musicians who infuse funk, rock and R&B with a pumping rhythm section, powerhouse horn section and a kinetic stage presence. [ 294 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/12/night-and-day-the-refrigerators-and-challenger-adventure/ ... See MoreSee Less
NIGHT and DAY: The Refrigerators and Challenger Adventure
NIGHT ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m ...
John Morse and TheSpot518.com like this
TheSpot518.com shared The Stillwell Project's photo.
Great new place in Schenectady. ... See MoreSee Less
Art Fredette and John Morse like this
Four members of Albany County Legislature Democratic Conference chosen to fill five committee seats vacated by new state Supreme Court judge
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/11/four-members-of-albany-county-legislature-democr... ... See MoreSee Less
Richard Polec likes this
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gDGoicnH-s&feature=share ... See MoreSee Less
Ike's Wasted World - I Ain't No Nice Guy
JJ Hogan-percussion,Starring Mindy Mannix,Song written by Kilmister,Recorded in the Wasted Subterranean,Electric City,New York,USA
TheSpot518.com shared The Lawn Sausages's photo. ... See MoreSee Less
Get your Lawn Sausage / Plimsouls show tickets at The River Street Beat Shop. ONLY $10 ! Grab an LP while you are there.
Art Fredette, TheSpot518.com and 1 other like this
January 11 Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shenendehowa makes it clear that it's the top team
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/11/january-11-suburban-council-boys-basketball-report-shenen... ... See MoreSee Less
January 11 Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shenendehowa makes it clear that it’s the top team
We wondered which Suburban Council boys basketball team was the best this season. We have our answer now. Shenendehowa 67, Schenectady 59 It’s not that Shen (8-0 league, 8-0 overall) pulled a…
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 07, 2016