 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

NIGHT and DAY: The Refrigerators and Challenger Adventure

Jan 12, 2017 Entertainment, Music, The Spot

NIGHT and DAY: The Refrigerators and Challenger Adventure

The Refrigerators (Photo submitted)

NIGHT

ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m for the 9:30 p.m. concert.

Formed in 1992, The Refrigerators consist of nine core musicians who infuse funk, rock and R&B with a pumping rhythm section, powerhouse horn section and a kinetic stage presence. The band has gained a large following in the Capital District and beyond thanks to its unique combination of classic tunes and intense performances, which are reminiscent of some of the greatest horn-fueled bands of all time. The Refrigerators are consistently voted one of the area’s “Best Bands,” and a top choice among area event promoters.

General admission tickets are $5 each (there is an additional $1.27 fee if purchased online).

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit upperroomalbany.com/event/the-refrigerators.

The Upper Room is located at 59 North Pearl St.

DAY

SCHENECTADY — Participate in an out-of-this-world experience without having to leave Earth or town during a Challenger Adventure this Saturday, Jan. 14, at miSci. Discover first-hand what it’s like to conduct experiments in space during this hour-long program. Sessions run from 2 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Children participate in a recent Challenger Adventure inside the Challenger Learning Center at miSci. (Photo courtesy of MiSci)

The Challenger Learning Center of the Capital Region, located at miSci, allows participants to be part of a simulated mission to space. Visitors become part of a crew of engineers and scientists aboard a spacecraft. Like their real-life NASA counterparts, participants are assigned essential tasks and conduct critical experiments which are crucial to the mission’s success.

Advance reservations are required and each child younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is best suited for children ages 5 and older.

To reserve seats for either of this Saturday’s Challenger Adventure sessions, call (518) 382-7890 ext. 0.

Per person costs to attend a Challenger Adventure (plus visit the museum’s exhibits and floor programs) are $12.50 for children ages 5 through 12 ($7.50 plus $5 fee), $17 for adults age 65 and older ($9 plus $8 fee), and $20.50 for teenagers and adults ($10.50 plus $10 fee).

For more information or driving directions, visit www.misci.org.

miSci is located at 15 Nott Terrace Heights in Schenectady.

Comment on this Story

FRANKLY SPEAKING: Free tuition or political pandering?

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

TheSpot518.com

11 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared The Stillwell Project's photo.

Great new place in Schenectady. ... See MoreSee Less

Great new place in Schenectady.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Art Fredette and John Morse like this

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

16 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gDGoicnH-s&feature=share ... See MoreSee Less

Ike's Wasted World - I Ain't No Nice Guy

JJ Hogan-percussion,Starring Mindy Mannix,Song written by Kilmister,Recorded in the Wasted Subterranean,Electric City,New York,USA

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

16 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared The Lawn Sausages's photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Get your Lawn Sausage / Plimsouls show tickets at The River Street Beat Shop. ONLY $10 ! Grab an LP while you are there.

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Art Fredette, TheSpot518.com and 1 other like this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU