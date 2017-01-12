NIGHT and DAY: The Refrigerators and Challenger Adventure

The Refrigerators (Photo submitted)

NIGHT

ALBANY — Grab your dancing shoes and head to The Upper Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a show featuring one of the Northeast’s most sought after bands: The Refrigerators. Doors open at 8 p.m for the 9:30 p.m. concert.

Formed in 1992, The Refrigerators consist of nine core musicians who infuse funk, rock and R&B with a pumping rhythm section, powerhouse horn section and a kinetic stage presence. The band has gained a large following in the Capital District and beyond thanks to its unique combination of classic tunes and intense performances, which are reminiscent of some of the greatest horn-fueled bands of all time. The Refrigerators are consistently voted one of the area’s “Best Bands,” and a top choice among area event promoters.

General admission tickets are $5 each (there is an additional $1.27 fee if purchased online).

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit upperroomalbany.com/event/the-refrigerators.

The Upper Room is located at 59 North Pearl St.

DAY

SCHENECTADY — Participate in an out-of-this-world experience without having to leave Earth or town during a Challenger Adventure this Saturday, Jan. 14, at miSci. Discover first-hand what it’s like to conduct experiments in space during this hour-long program. Sessions run from 2 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Challenger Learning Center of the Capital Region, located at miSci, allows participants to be part of a simulated mission to space. Visitors become part of a crew of engineers and scientists aboard a spacecraft. Like their real-life NASA counterparts, participants are assigned essential tasks and conduct critical experiments which are crucial to the mission’s success.

Advance reservations are required and each child younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is best suited for children ages 5 and older.

To reserve seats for either of this Saturday’s Challenger Adventure sessions, call (518) 382-7890 ext. 0.

Per person costs to attend a Challenger Adventure (plus visit the museum’s exhibits and floor programs) are $12.50 for children ages 5 through 12 ($7.50 plus $5 fee), $17 for adults age 65 and older ($9 plus $8 fee), and $20.50 for teenagers and adults ($10.50 plus $10 fee).

For more information or driving directions, visit www.misci.org.

miSci is located at 15 Nott Terrace Heights in Schenectady.

