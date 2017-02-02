HEALTH and FITNESS: Get a coach

Feb 02, 2017 Dan Romand Health & Fitness, The Spot
Yesterday Laurie, the gang and I were at a Bridal Expo and I happened to meet a lovely woman who was there because she was getting married later this year. In particular, she was hoping to find a wedding planner.
In chatting with her, as you can imagine, she was very excited about her upcoming nuptials but she expressed to me she was stressed about one thing. Fitting into her dress.
She told me how she had made a vow to herself that she was going to get in shape finally and had made it her New Year’s Resolution. To which I asked: “How’s it going?”
Sadly, she said it wasn’t going well at all.
In fact, she had given up.
She relayed to me how on New Year’s Day, she had cleaned out her apartment of all the junk food and bought a couple of fitness videos to do. She had found some diet program in a woman’s magazine and had tried following it but found it difficult.
I could sense the sadness in her voice and relayed to her that I’ve been there and I get it.
And I’m sure many of you reading this get it too. No one wants to be out of shape, unhealthy or as she put it “fat.”
Least of all a woman who is getting married in a few short months and wants to look good in her dress.
Most of us do try at some point to do something about it only to find out it’s hard… especially when we try and go it alone.
It’s like trying to swim the English Channel with a bunch of lead weights tied to you.
Can you complete the journey?
Sure, but it’s going to be very difficult and you’ll like give up before you get there.
The hardest part for most people? Staying motivated.
You see there are going to be days when you just don’t feel like keeping going. It’s too easy to say I’ll skip working out today and do it tomorrow. Or I’m too tired to cook I’ll just order a pizza.
Next thing you know days, weeks even months have passed since you exercised and you’re right back to your old eating habits.
As I talked with her and mentioned this, she was shaking her head in agreement and no doubt many of you are too.
We’ve all been there at some point including me.
And let me tell you, having trained dozens of women who are looking to get in shape for their wedding there is no one more motivated to get in shape than a woman who wants to look good in her dress on her special day.
So if they struggle is it any wonder we all do?
What can you do?
So I asked her: “You mentioned earlier you were here at the expo hoping to find a wedding planner, May I ask why you need one?”
She replied: “Because it’s a lot of work and I’m not sure how to get everything done, I just need help”
Now I totally understand where she is coming from and told her that. Trying to achieve a goal of having that “perfect wedding” takes a ton of hardwork and dedication.
And it takes motivation to keep going because as those of you who are married know it’s a monumental task to plan a wedding.
So I asked her: “I get why you need help planning the wedding, heck I would too, but did you ever consider hiring a coach to help you with your goal to fit in your wedding dress?”
Now I could see the wheels turning and the light bulb come on. She finally realized that she needed help with the hard work, dedication and most of all motivation to keep going.
Long story short, I’ll be working with her to help her achieve her dreams and I can’t wait to see her in that dress. You see in a way I’ll be her “fitness wedding planner”.
I’ll be working with her to help her follow an exercise and nutrition program that will help her achieve her dream of looking good in that dress. I’ll be holding her accountable and when she needs help to stay motivated I’ll be there with her every step of the way.
So if you’re struggling with your goal to get healthy, given up on your New Year’s resolution for another year, or tired of trying to figure out how to get the job done, then why not hire a personal trainer or coach.
Dan Romand is co-owner and operator of Full Circle Fitness-NY in Colonie, where he is also a personal fitness trainer. For questions and information, you can contact him at (518) 955-6924.
