NIGHT and DAY: ‘Suite of Love’ and Clifford’s birthday

The Musicians of Ma’alwyck Photo courtesy ensemble’s Facebook page

NIGHT

COHOES — Celebrate love’s joy, passion and heartbreak with “Suite of Love,” a captivating program of music, dance and words, at Cohoes Music Hall, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The Musicians of Ma’alwyck will perform selections by Bach, Schumann, Mozart and others with a combination of newly choreographed pieces by the Nacre Dance Company and words by Byron Nilsson, the latter of which will be brought to life by actors from Creative License.

The Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at both the Schuyler Mansion Historical Site in Albany and Schenectady County Community College. Founded in 1999 by violinist and director Ann-Marie Barker—Schwarts, the group specializes in performing compositions from the 18th and 19th centuries. The ensemble also features Sten Yngvar Isachsen on guitar, Petia Kassarova on cello, and Norman Thibodeau on flute.

General admission tickets for the show are $22.85 each (includes service fee and facility charge) and are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000, or in person at either the Palace Theatre box office.

For more information, including driving directions and where to park, visit www.facebook.com/pg/cohoesmusichall/about/?ref=page_internal.

The Cohoes Music Hall is located at 58 Remsen Street in Cohoes.

DAY

ALBANY — Help Clifford the Big Red Dog celebrate his birthday this Sunday, Feb. 12.

Join local PBS-affiliate WMHT on the Fourth Floor Terrace of the New York State Museum for this free, family-friendly event from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Stop by the Student Center to meet Clifford and remember to bring your camera to take some photos

with him.

Then, head over to Bird Hall to make a Clifford-themed craft or go to the Museum Lab to watch some Clifford television specials!

Admission to the museum is free, however a $10 donation per family is suggested.

For more information, including driving directions and parking options, visit www.nysm.nysed.gov/visit.

The New York State Museum is located in the Empire State Plaza at 222 Madison Ave. in downtown Albany.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story