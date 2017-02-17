FOOD & VINO: Simple Pan-fried Fish with Indian Spices

Feb 17, 2017 Spotlight Newspapers Food, The Spot
This is a simple dish involving fresh, white fish fillets — swai, tilapia, catfish. Try this with rice and a vegetable on the side or with a salad.
Ingredients — Serves four
2 pounds fish fillet
1 Tbsp paprika (approx)
1 Tbsp cumin (approx)
1 tsp turmeric (approx)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1-2 Tbsp vegetable oil
Instructions
Heat the oil in a large frying or saute pan. Meanwhile, liberally sprinkle the paprika and cumin on both sides of the fish fillets, while less liberally sprinkling the turmeric. Then sprinkle both sides with Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.
When the oil is hot, add the fish to the pan and cover. Cook for 2 minutes on a side, then flip and cover again and cook an additional 2 minutes on the other side. If the fillets are thick, cut in the thick part with a night to check if the fish is white and flaky on the inside. If the fish is still pink or translucent in the thickest part, continue cooking for approximately 2 more minutes, flipping back to the other side for the last minute.
Serve over or next to rice with a vegetable.
Pairing
Cupcake Vineyards Moscato D’Asti — Italy
“Any occasion can be worthy of a toast with our Moscato D’Asti. Vibrant and expressive with dominant floral notes and hints of bright fruit flavors including peach, tropical fruits and lychee. This wine is soft and luscious with just a hint of fine effervescence and sweetness.”
— Winery notes
