 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

FOOD & VINO: Simple Pan-fried Fish with Indian Spices

Feb 17, 2017 Food, The Spot

FOOD & VINO: Simple Pan-fried Fish with Indian Spices

This is a simple dish involving fresh, white fish fillets — swai, tilapia, catfish. Try this with rice and a vegetable on the side or with a salad.

Ingredients — Serves four

2 pounds fish fillet

1 Tbsp paprika (approx)

1 Tbsp cumin (approx)

1 tsp turmeric (approx)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1-2 Tbsp vegetable oil

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large frying or saute pan. Meanwhile, liberally sprinkle the paprika and cumin on both sides of the fish fillets, while less liberally sprinkling the turmeric. Then sprinkle both sides with Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

When the oil is hot, add the fish to the pan and cover. Cook for 2 minutes on a side, then flip and cover again and cook an additional 2 minutes on the other side. If the fillets are thick, cut in the thick part with a night to check if the fish is white and flaky on the inside. If the fish is still pink or translucent in the thickest part, continue cooking for approximately 2 more minutes, flipping back to the other side for the last minute.

Serve over or next to rice with a vegetable.

Pairing

Cupcake Vineyards Moscato D’Asti — Italy

“Any occasion can be worthy of a toast with our Moscato D’Asti. Vibrant and expressive with dominant floral notes and hints of bright fruit flavors including peach, tropical fruits and lychee. This wine is soft and luscious with just a hint of fine effervescence and sweetness.”

— Winery notes

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

16 hours ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

2 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.

Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

7 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York
February 16th at 11:00am
in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center
for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.
Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.
Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner
For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York February 16th at 11:00am in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program. Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme. Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU