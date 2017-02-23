 

NIGHT and DAY: Young the Giant and Choo Choo Soul

Feb 23, 2017

NIGHT and DAY: Young the Giant and Choo Choo Soul

NIGHT

ALBANY — Eclectic indie rockers Young the Giant will perform at the Palace Theatre as part of  its “Home of the Strange”  Tour  with special guest Lewis Del Mar, on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

The current tour is named after the band’s third album released in August 2016. “Home of the Strange” not only focuses on the modern American immigrant story, but also speaks to those who feel they don’t belong, are angry about the current state of affairs in the U.S. or hopeless about a better future.

Since January 2010, Young the

Giants has made a name for itself as the “thinking man’s band,” winning over fans with its incendiary live shows, strong musicianship and poignant lyrics.

Individual ticket prices range from $24.50 to $34.50 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at the Box Office.

For more information, including Box Office hours, driving directions and parking recommendations, visit www.palacealbany.org

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Ave. in Albany.

DAY

COHOES — Enjoy an afternoon of family fun as Choo Choo Soul rolls into the Cohoes Music Hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Hop aboard and follow the musical adventures of the hip-hop singing train conductor Genevieve, and DC, her dancing, beatbox engineer, as they entertain and teach children through sing-alongs and dance routines while riding on their animated train.

Since 2007, Choo Choo Soul has performed in front of thousands of children in more than 100 cities around the world.

General admission tickets are $24.50 each and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at the Palace Theatre Box Office. Meet and greet packages are also available for $59.50; call (518) 465-4663 for details or to purchase.

For more information, including Box Office hours, driving directions and parking recommendations, visit www.palacealbany.org

The Cohoes Music Hall is located at 58 Remsen St.

