SPOTTED: Kidz Expo, Saturday, March 4 at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY — The Capital District’s most popular kids’ event continued the tradition storybook fun and high-energy, interactive performances at the 12th annual Hannford Kidz Expo at the Empire State Plaza, Saturday, March 4.

Thousands of kids and parents enjoyed songs, games, stories and dancing with favorite storybook characters like Curious George, Peppa Pig, some famous (and infamous) faces from Star Wars, and several of the Disney Princesses.

Below are some images captured by our Michael Hallisey from the yesterday’s event.

