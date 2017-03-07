REVIEW: ZZ Top serves good ol’ rock ’n’ roll at Proctors

Mar 07, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot
(Photo via ZZ Top Facebook Page)
By STEVEN STOCK
news@spotlightnews.com
SCHENECTADY — If you want to see a fine-tuned machine in action, there’s no need to visit Washington, D.C. — just catch ZZ Top on their current tour. The power trio delighted a packed house at Proctors Sunday night with ninety minutes of blues, boogie and good old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll.
Formed in Houston in in 1969, ZZ Top has managed to stay relevant for nearly five decades by incorporating stylistic changes while remaining true to their bluesy southern roots. Their Worldwide Texas Tour of ’75-’76 boasted 75 tons of equipment and props on a Texas-shaped stage, with a live buffalo and a longhorn steer flanking the band, some buzzards and a few rattlesnakes. In the eighties the three sharp-dressed men embraced the MTV aesthetic whole-hog, with a series of hit videos that featured prominent synthesizer riffs.
The current tour is more of a stripped-down affair. Aside from breaking out white fur-adorned guitar and bass for “Legs” and a few tongue-in-cheek attempts at choreographed leg kicks, the band kept the focus Sunday night firmly on the music itself, and Billy Gibbons’ tasty guitar work and gruff vocals proved more than sufficient to hold everyone’s attention.
ZZ opened with “Got Me under Pressure,” Frank Beard’s well-miked drums dominating the cavernous and loud sound mix. Gibbons’ terse clipped guitar work manages to say a lot with very few notes, as exemplified by the subsequent “Waitin’ for the Bus” and “Jesus Just Left Chicago” from the band’s breakthrough “Tres Hombres” album. By the time ZZ Top launched into “Gimme All Your Lovin’” the crowd was downright delirious.
The template for rock power-trios was established in ’66 and ’67 by Cream and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, and Gibbons’ earlier band The Moving Sidewalks toured with Hendrix (“taught us about half of anything we know” is how Gibbons put it). An impressed Jimi gave Gibbons a pink Fender Stratocaster, and cited him as a favorite during an appearance on the “Tonight Show.” Returning the favor, ZZ Top paid homage to Hendrix at Proctors with a rowdy version of “Foxy Lady” followed by a slinky rendition of “Catfish Blues,” a Robert Petway song that Jimi later reinvented.
These were followed by a rather more unlikely cover version, Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons,” a holdover from the band’s 2014 live performances with English guitar legend Jeff Beck. And then it was back to the hits: “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” “LaGrange” and “Tush” in quick succession.
Gibbons isn’t really a great singer by any conventional measure — he’s got a limited range and he’s not likely to sustain a note like Tony Bennett. He is, though, akin to a weather-beaten character actor; inhabiting the songs, bringing them to life with a gruff, plain spoken and with an appealing delivery. Bassist Dusty Hill took over vocal duties for a couple of well-received numbers, including the closing romp through Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock.”
Feb 16, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Nov 22, 2016 0
Nov 15, 2016 0
Mar 05, 2017 0
Mar 05, 2017 0
Mar 05, 2017 0
Mar 04, 2017 0
4 hours ago
The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a link.
14 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
Joel Pratt Relief Fund | Our Community Cares, inc.Joel Pratt of East Chatham is currently battling Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Joel lives in East Chatham with his fiance Andrea and their 9-month-old daughter.
4 days ago
Once again, Kinderhook Bank is pleased to sponsor the East Greenbush Girls Softball League! Go to www.egsoftball.org to find out how you can support the League! ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to sponsor the 2017 North Colonie Youth Baseball program again this year! Go Bison! www.ncyba.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a The Kensey on Elliot.
6 days ago
Congratulations to Kinderhook Bank Corp. Board Member Brian Hart on the ribbon-cutting and grand opening today of his latest venture in East Greenbush, The Kensey on Elliot. Check it out! www.facebook.com/thekensey/ ... See MoreSee Less
Ribbon cutting at the Kensey on Elliot!
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...