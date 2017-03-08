CLEAN EATING: Chef Bill’s Self-Sufficient Meatloaf

This updated spin on an old classic is so named because it is literally the most moist and tasty meatloaf I’ve ever had. As in, you don’t need to adorn it, squirt it, or ladle it with anything. It’s that good. Of course, a little fresh black pepper makes everything a little more elevated. If you’re feeling it, there’s a gluten-free gravy option below, but truly, this meatloaf stands on its own.

Chef Bill’s cooking philosophy revolves not only around flavor, but practicality. This is a large recipe, so if you’re cooking for a crowd, you’re set. We make this when it’s just the two of us because a massive meal made means one less meal prep during the rest of the week.

Ingredients

3 pounds of ground beef (93 percent lean — preferably grass-fed)

3 eggs, beaten

¾ cup high quality barbecue sauce (with maple if possible)

1 4-ounce package of Trader Joe’s Creamy Goat Cheese

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup gluten-free breadcrumbs

1 ½ teaspoons mustard powder

1 tablespoon oregano

1 ½ teaspoon pepper

1 cup French’s Crisp Fried Onions, blitzed in a food processor

½ cup French’s Crisp Fried Onions

grapeseed or light olive oil for frying onion and garlic

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium sauté pan, lightly sauté the chopped onion and garlic until glassine, not caramelized. Remove from heat and let cool for a few minutes before scraping into large mixing bowl. Add all other dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Thoroughly mix in ground beef, breadcrumbs, beaten eggs, Worcestershire, and pulverized French’s onions until well blended. Spray a rectangular baking dish with non-stick spray and dump meat mixture onto it. Form into the shape of a loaf, centering it in the middle of the pan. With a pastry brush or fingers, brush loaf with additional barbecue sauce. Sprinkle remaining French’s onions onto the top of the loaf. Bake for approximately 90 minutes, or until it registers 165°F degrees at center with a meat thermometer.

Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy

Ingredients

2 heaping tablespoons corn starch

1 tablespoon butter or oil

1 quart beef stock, heated

½ to 1 pound sliced mushrooms

½ stick unsalted butter

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

Directions

In a large skillet, melt half-stick of butter over medium heat and add sliced mushrooms. Let cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, heat butter or oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and then add corn starch. Whisk into a paste. Add heated beef stock and bring to a simmer, whisking vigorously until mixture begins to thicken. Once it’s thickened to a gravy texture, lower heat and add mushrooms and thyme. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour over meatloaf slices.

Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based cookbook author, DDPYOGA instructor, and health coach. Her website is www.staceymorris.com.

