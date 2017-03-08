MOVE announces first headliners

Mar 08, 2017 Michael Hallisey Entertainment, The Spot
ALBANY — Sawyer Fredericks, Jocelyn & Chris Ardnt and C.K. Flach will headline this year’s MOVE Music Festival when it kicks off at the Cohoes Music Hall. Thursday, April 27.
The three-day festival will feature approximately 25 bands at ten different venues throughout the Capital District from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29.
Tickets are on sale now through Cohoes Music Hall and the Palace Theatre.
Indian Ledge Music Group made the announcement Thursday, March 2. The MOVE Music Festival is an indie rock festival featuring acts throughout downtown Albany. During the day, it provides educational round table discussions allowing performers to learn advice from industry experts. At night, it draws in an estimated 5,000 music lovers, giving them a chance to see some of the best music in the region. Music genres include rock, pop, Americana, alternative, hard rock, soft metal, EDM and fusion.
Cohoes Music Hall, The Hangar, Stout, The Hollow, Fuze Box and Parish Public House are named venues this year.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
