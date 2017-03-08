 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

MOVE announces first headliners

Mar 08, 2017 Entertainment, The Spot

MOVE announces first headliners

ALBANY — Sawyer Fredericks, Jocelyn & Chris Ardnt and C.K. Flach will headline this year’s MOVE Music Festival when it kicks off  at the Cohoes Music Hall. Thursday, April 27.

The three-day festival will feature approximately 25 bands at ten different venues throughout the Capital District from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29.

Tickets are on sale now through Cohoes Music Hall and the Palace Theatre.

Indian Ledge Music Group made the announcement Thursday, March 2. The MOVE Music Festival is an indie rock festival featuring acts throughout downtown Albany. During the day, it provides educational round table discussions allowing performers to learn advice from industry experts. At night, it draws in an estimated 5,000 music lovers, giving them a chance to see some of the best music in the region. Music genres include rock, pop, Americana, alternative, hard rock, soft metal, EDM and fusion.

Cohoes Music Hall, The Hangar, Stout, The Hollow, Fuze Box and Parish Public House are named venues this year.

Comment on this Story

NIGHT and DAY: Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood and Cartooning Workout

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank shared Clinton Heights Fire Department's event.

4 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Clinton Heights Fire Dept is fundraising for Alina Deyette, a child in the fire district who needs help! Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts. A pasta dinner is being held on March 25 from 3-7pm. Visit Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser for more info.

Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund RaiserMar 25, 3:00pmChurch of St. Mary at Clinton HeightsWe are hosting the fund raiser dinner to help the Deyette family. This is a strong family who lives in our neighborhood, we are asking for your support for their daugter Alina. ... See MoreSee Less

Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less

The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU