FOOD & VINO: Pan Seared Cod with Colcannon, Stout Reduction and Cress Oil

Ingredients — Serves two
For the Cress Puree
1 cup watercress leaves
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ cup high quality olive oil
For the stout reduction:
12 oz stout beer
1 T tomato paste
2 T cider vinegar
½ t salt
Colcannon
2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 large leek, white and light green part only, cleaned and thinly sliced
2 cups (tightly packed) kale leaves, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons salt
¼ cup butter
½ cup cream (I use fat-free half and half)
Fish
1 pound thick cut cod fillets
1 t coarse salt
2 t fresh ground pepper (use a pepper blend such as white, black, green, and pink)
2 T butter
1 T olive oil
Directions
For the cress puree, whiz all ingredients until smooth in a blender or food processor. Set aside. For the stout reduction, whisk ingredients in a medium-sized skillet set over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, and allow to cook down until thick, and reduced to about ½ cup. Whisk occasionally while you prepare the rest of the dish. Reduce to very low to keep warm if you need time to finish. For the colcannon, boil potatoes in enough water to cover, until tender. Drain and put into a large bowl. Place butter, kale and leeks into a large skillet, and sprinkle with salt. Cook for a few minutes until tender, but while still bright green. Pour over potatoes in bowl, along with cream. Mash roughly, and stir all together. Add additional salt if desired. Set aside to cool slightly while you sear the fish. Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper blend. Melt butter with olive oil in non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add fish to skillet, and sear until golden on both sides. To plate, place 1 cup of colcannon on plate, pressing into a cake if you wish. I use deep plastic cookie or biscuit cutters to form them into nice tight shapes. Otherwise, if you are not trying to get fancy, you can serve it just as you would mashed potatoes. Place one piece of fish on top. Drizzle small amounts of each sauce onto the dish. Serve right away.
Pairing
Murphy’s Irish Stout— Murphy Brewery — Ireland
Murphy’s Irish Stout is thick, dark, and creamy with a head of foam that sticks around until the very end of your drink. According to one reviewer on Beeradvocate.com, Murphy’s has a “dark caramel/roasted grain flavor.” It’s lighter than Guinness, but lighter and less bitter.
