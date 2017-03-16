NIGHT and DAY: Wine Festival and WWE Live

Night

ALBANY — The road to Wrestlemania runs through the Albany’s Times Union Center, Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Luke Harper takes on reigning WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, while John Cena and AJ Styles grapple in a good old fashioned street fight. Other bouts include Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch and WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

For tickets and information, visit www.timesunioncenter-albany.com/wwe-live-road-wrestlemania.

Day

SCHENECTADY — The 9th annual Capital Region Wine Festival kicks off at Proctors Theatre, Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.

Sample a wide variety of red, white and sparkling wines, and feast upon foods from restaurants and various vendors. Also scheduled for the day is a live auction and a silent auction.

There are three levels of admission, priced at $25 (designated drivers), $50 (Grand Tasting Affair) and $100 (Club Grand Vin) respectively.

For tickets and information, visit www.proctors.org/events/capital-region-wine-festival.

