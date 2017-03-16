NIGHT and DAY: Wine Festival and WWE Live

Mar 16, 2017 Spotlight News Culture, Entertainment, Food, The Spot
Night
ALBANY — The road to Wrestlemania runs through the Albany’s Times Union Center, Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Luke Harper takes on reigning WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, while John Cena and AJ Styles grapple in a good old fashioned street fight. Other bouts include Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch and WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.
For tickets and information, visit www.timesunioncenter-albany.com/wwe-live-road-wrestlemania.
Day
SCHENECTADY — The 9th annual Capital Region Wine Festival kicks off at Proctors Theatre, Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.
Sample a wide variety of red, white and sparkling wines, and feast upon foods from restaurants and various vendors. Also scheduled for the day is a live auction and a silent auction.
There are three levels of admission, priced at $25 (designated drivers), $50 (Grand Tasting Affair) and $100 (Club Grand Vin) respectively.
For tickets and information, visit www.proctors.org/events/capital-region-wine-festival.
Jun 28, 2016 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 15, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
23 hours ago
Exciting news! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less
For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank with Kelli Cavagnaro.
3 days ago
This cute little guy came to visit the Kinderhook branch last week…his name is Norton and is the four-legged nephew of Kelli Cavagnaro. People and pet-friendly! ... See MoreSee Less
Heather Powell
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
7 days ago
At Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, families gather together to celebrate with each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Special times. Special memories. Here, four generations are together to celebrate a birthday. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community shared their event.
7 days ago
The registration page is up for Chop, Mix & Roll! Register at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
2017 Chop, Mix & Roll
Food
Fun
Friends
Wine
$20 per person - buy your tickets online at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
or Call Talya at 518-724-3261 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Clinton Heights Fire Department's event.
1 week ago
Clinton Heights Fire Dept is fundraising for Alina Deyette, a child in the fire district who needs help! Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts. A pasta dinner is being held on March 25 from 3-7pm. Visit Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser for more info.
Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser
1 week ago
The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less