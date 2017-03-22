PICK of the WEEK: Capital Trash Invasion is Lighting the Fuze

Mar 22, 2017 Michael Hallisey Music, The Spot
New York City’s punk band Daddy Long Legs. (photo courtesy of daddylonglegs.com)
ALBANY — Sean Secor knows a little something about the rockabilly scene across the Empire State. As one-third of Albany’s rock trio Tex Railer’s Doomtown, he’s played along with the best the region has to offer. Through Capital Trash Invasion, Secor looks to take his second annual review and showcase punk and retro-rock bands the area’s mainstream may not be familiar with, sampling the sounds of bands out of established music scenes in New York City and Rochester.
“We’ve toured, quite a lot, and met a lot of people,” said Secor, as he explained how the idea of his review came to fruition. “And, I just thought it was a real bummer they weren’t playing in Albany.”
The Capital Trash Invasion goes down at The Fuze Box in Albany, on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. A $10 ticket buys admission to see “Some of the coolest, cruelest, retro-rock sounds” in a venue with a long history of featuring punk music.
“Especially hardcore punk,” said Secor. “Even though I’m doing this retro rock thing, hardcore punk is where we all started out with.”
Headlining the evening is a New York City trio coming off an acclaimed performance at last year’s SXSW music festival in Austin. Norton Record’s Daddy Long Legs is a bluesy punk band, characterized by its ample use of harmonica and fuzzy microphone. It’s a sound one would expect to come out of the Lone Star State instead of the Big Apple. Nevertheless, it all works.
“I just want to have a good crowd show up,” said Secor. “Show up early. Dance late and be able to grow this thing so in the next couple of years we can really get some real deal headliners.”
For information about Capital Trash Invasion, and links to each band, visit http://capital-trash-invasion.tumblr.com/.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
Sep 16, 2016 0
Sep 15, 2016 0
Sep 14, 2016 0
Sep 09, 2016 0
Mar 22, 2017 0
Mar 22, 2017 0
Mar 22, 2017 0
Mar 22, 2017 0
1 day ago
Lots of press on the announcement of our intent to merge with Patriot Federal Bank! In case you missed the announcement, be sure to check out the details in our press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
4 days ago
Check it out!
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
7 days ago
Exciting news! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less
For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less