PICK of the WEEK: Capital Trash Invasion is Lighting the Fuze

New York City’s punk band Daddy Long Legs. (photo courtesy of daddylonglegs.com)

ALBANY — Sean Secor knows a little something about the rockabilly scene across the Empire State. As one-third of Albany’s rock trio Tex Railer’s Doomtown, he’s played along with the best the region has to offer. Through Capital Trash Invasion, Secor looks to take his second annual review and showcase punk and retro-rock bands the area’s mainstream may not be familiar with, sampling the sounds of bands out of established music scenes in New York City and Rochester.

“We’ve toured, quite a lot, and met a lot of people,” said Secor, as he explained how the idea of his review came to fruition. “And, I just thought it was a real bummer they weren’t playing in Albany.”

The Capital Trash Invasion goes down at The Fuze Box in Albany, on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. A $10 ticket buys admission to see “Some of the coolest, cruelest, retro-rock sounds” in a venue with a long history of featuring punk music.

“Especially hardcore punk,” said Secor. “Even though I’m doing this retro rock thing, hardcore punk is where we all started out with.”

Headlining the evening is a New York City trio coming off an acclaimed performance at last year’s SXSW music festival in Austin. Norton Record’s Daddy Long Legs is a bluesy punk band, characterized by its ample use of harmonica and fuzzy microphone. It’s a sound one would expect to come out of the Lone Star State instead of the Big Apple. Nevertheless, it all works.

“I just want to have a good crowd show up,” said Secor. “Show up early. Dance late and be able to grow this thing so in the next couple of years we can really get some real deal headliners.”

For information about Capital Trash Invasion, and links to each band, visit http://capital-trash-invasion.tumblr.com/.

