FGL and Nelly at SPAC

Photo via Instagram

SARATOGA — Pop country rock duo Florida Georgia Line will return to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Sunday, July 23.

The tour is to include supporting appearances by hip-hop star Nelly and singer Chris Lane, and launches in June.

FGL returns to SPAC for the second time in as many years. The duo performed at Saratoga last August as a part of the “Dig Your Roots” tour.

The three artists previously toured for a brief strech in 2014 under “This is How We Roll.”

Nelly first burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2000 with his breakthrough album, “Country Grammar.” The nine-time platinum debut featured three Billboard 200 hits, “E.I.,” “Ride wit Me,” and “Batter Up.”

The hip-hot artist is no stranger to country. He teamed up with country star Tim McGraw in 2004 for this hit ballad “Over and Over.”

Lane, another country pop singer, is best known for his hit “Fix,” which toped on the US Country charts at No. 23 after its November 2015 release.

FGL’s Brian Kelly and Tyler Hubbard recently received five nominations for the 2017 American County Music awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

For tickets go to www.spac.org/.

