 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

FGL and Nelly at SPAC

Mar 22, 2017 Music, The Spot

FGL and Nelly at SPAC

Photo via Instagram

SARATOGA — Pop country rock duo Florida Georgia Line will return to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Sunday, July 23.

The tour is to include supporting appearances by hip-hop star Nelly and singer Chris Lane, and launches in June.

FGL returns to SPAC for the second time in as many years. The duo performed at Saratoga last August as a part of the “Dig Your Roots” tour.

The three artists previously toured for a brief strech in 2014 under “This is How We Roll.”

Nelly first burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2000 with his breakthrough album, “Country Grammar.” The nine-time platinum debut featured three Billboard 200 hits, “E.I.,” “Ride wit Me,” and “Batter Up.”

The hip-hot artist is no stranger to country. He teamed up with country star Tim McGraw in 2004 for this hit ballad “Over and Over.”

Lane, another country pop singer, is best known for his hit “Fix,” which toped on the US Country charts at No. 23 after its November 2015 release.

FGL’s Brian Kelly and Tyler Hubbard recently received five nominations for the 2017 American County Music awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

For tickets go to www.spac.org/.

Comment on this Story

PICK of the WEEK: Capital Trash Invasion is Lighting the Fuze

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU