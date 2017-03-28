Fleck, Corea at the Palace

Mar 28, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot
ALBANY — Two of the most adventurous spirits and creative musicians of the day – with over 30 Grammy awards between them – reunite the members of their respective bands for a double bill of improvisational music, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones — with its signature fusion of jazz, bluegrass, funk, rock and classical music features Bela Fleck (banjo), Victor Wooten (bass), Howard Levy (piano, harmonica) and Futureman (percussion). Pianist and jazz fusion pioneer Chick Corea is joined by his Elektric Band — Dave Weckl on drums, John Patitucci on bass, Eric Marienthal on sax, Frank Gambale on guitar.
Tickets are on sale now at the Palace Theatre Box Office (located at 19 Clinton Ave). Box Office hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as select days and hours for events and on sales. Tickets are also available for purchase via Ticketmaster Charge-by-Phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
