Bad Mothers holds EP release party at The Hollow, Friday with Sly Fox and The Hustlers, Lucy

Obtaining the sound of a timeless recording is not an easy accomplishment.

Writing those songs to make the heart flutter or trigger that emotion is another hill to climb. Rock ‘n’ roll always reinvents itself, but sometimes it’s necessary to push as music gets watered down in the writing and recording process. Writing, without sounding contrived, is not easy.

Bad Mothers, a band who may be Albany’s best kept secret, is about to step into the forefront. Its founding frontman Matt Dalton is pushing through that barrier with the band’s new EP, “Why Bother.”

“Well, I suppose that it started with me moving to Albany, said Dalton. “I had been living out in Boston for a few years and came here for school. I left my old band when I did and immediately became focused on finding a new one.”

Guitarist Pat Flores was the first person to have a definite spot in the project. The two started working together, experimenting with different bassists and drummers. Out of the woodwork came drummer Brian Chiappinelli and Kevin Bohen, on bass.

“I had been a fan of their style and technique,” said Dalton, “but was under the impression they were musicians with their hands full as many musicians are. Nonetheless, after a few hangs and writing sessions the two offered to be full time members of the band. Brian’s interest probably pulled Kevin in too since the two of them are long time friends and have been in projects together

before.”

Before long, shows were lining up for Bad Mothers. Public reception was encouraging. Dalton was signed as a solo act to Rose Record Label. A meeting with the record label’s board got the whole group signed on as a unit.

Rose Record Label Group is a student run record label based out of The College of Saint Rose in Albany.

“It’s been a learning experience,” said Dalton, “working with the label, for both the students involved as well as us as a band. Working through signing contracts. Meeting with the board to discuss album progress. Playing events for the label and working with their members to ensure recording sessions and release dates go smoothly, has shown us what it’s like working with a label. We’re happy to give the label a band to work with and we’re grateful for all the help we’ve received from them over the past year.”

Dedication is the motto which keeps these Bad Mothers locked into this project. At this point they’re all friends. They have all played in multiple ensembles and continue to come back to Bad Mothers with a determination to further the band’s progress into the future.

“The thought of anyone else filling in just seems so foreign,” said Dalton. “Everybody brings their own element to the table and we all think we’ve found a blend that’s unique and working well, and captivating the group. I feel like with anyone else stepping in we all would notice the change. Not only on a musical level but on a personal one as well. We’re happier when everyone’s together, the input everyone has to offer from musicality, to business management, to humor in general is what helps us thrive.”

Bad Mothers is a self-describe ‘groovy-grunge’ band, that tends to take interest in hard hitting and unique song arrangements — with the sliminess of grunge, but the melody and catchiness of a variety of genres.

“It’s interesting, because although we are most definitely a rock band, all of us consistently listen to a wide variety of genres and artists,” said Dalton. “From grunge, to jazz, folk/Americana, metal and hip-hop. I feel like we all pull from all the different genres and phases we’ve been through to bring new and refreshing approaches to the rock/grunge writing process. “

The band’s sound reveals apparent inspiration from Soundgarden, Queens of the Stone Age and Incubus.

Bad Mothers is planning on touring throughout the Northeast this summer.

The tour will promot the release of “Why Bother,” and showcase new material since its recording.

“Why Bother” will be released Friday, March 31 with a release party at The Hollow Bar + Kitchen in Albany. Sly Fox and The Hustlers, and Lucy (formerly Better By Morning) will also perform.

“We’re big fans of both of these bands so we’re excited about a night of good music to help us celebrate our first release,” said Dalton. “We’re excited about the momentum that has been building these past few months and we’re all excited to keep pushing it forward.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BadMothers/

