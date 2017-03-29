Ghost to play Palace Theatre

Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! ... See MoreSee Less

Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!



Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!



Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.



To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less Specials nubk.com Visit any branch or call 518.758.7101 to get started. *Annual Percentage Yield. Rate effective March 1, 2017 and may change at any time prior to account opening. CD will automatically renew into a 1-...

... See MoreSee Less Kinderhook Bank OK5k Did you know today is OK Day? It was this day in 1839 that the expression "O.K." was printed in the Boston Morning Post and started on the road to widespread usage. Why not celebrate by registering fo...

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well! ... See MoreSee Less

Lots of press on the announcement of our intent to merge with Patriot Federal Bank! In case you missed the announcement, be sure to check out the details in our press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less Press Releases snl.com