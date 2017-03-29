NIGHT and DAY: Reverbicon and Albany Toy and Comic Show

NIGHT

ALBANY — Reverbicon, the rock and metal expo show, takes over Lucky Strike Social in Crossgates Mall, Saturday, April 1, from 3 to 10 p.m.

It’s a comic con with testosterone. The show promises vinyl, CDs, memorabilia, horror, comics and toys.

The Power, Frozen Sun, Mordwolf, Strike Against All, Let Go Daylight, The Broken, Smith Sonic Sacrifice and Virtue Falls are billed to provide live music.

Also scheduled to attend is The Geek Culture Podcast team, author and editor Phil Sawyer, author and director Bruce Hallenbeck, special make-up effects artist Jared Balog and more.

Admission is $10 ($8 pre-sale). For tickets and more information, visit www.jupiterhallalbany.com.

DAY

ALBANY — The Radisson Hotel again plays host to the Albany Toy and Comic Show, Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Albany Toy and Comic Show not only features comics books, it will also feature some of the trade’s artists and writers who inspired some of the toys and books you will see. And, cosplay is to be expected.

This year’s show will also feature a charitable auction through The Comic Depot in Saratoga Springs to help Ollie Carrara. Ollie is the son of Darren Carrara, the owner of the comic book store who died suddenly last year. Ollie was recently diagnosed with Duchenne muscilar dystrophy.

For more information, visit www.albanytoyshow.com.

