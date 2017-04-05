CULINARY ARTS: Lasagna Bianca – Cow-Dairy-Free

Apr 05, 2017 Stacey Morris Food and Drink, The Spot
Like many of you, I adore a good plate of lasagna. It’s a beautifully textured comfort food and just plain tastes good. Unlike many of you, the thrill of a steaming tray of lasagna being pulled from the oven is NOT a childhood memory for me. Growing up on Betty Crocker casserole recipes in a waspy household, I did not discover the joys of this layered pasta dish until well into my 20s. Once I had my first forkful, however, there was no turning back.
The way it oozed creamy ricotta was positively hedonistic! And then there was that melted layer of mozzarella that lay over the top like a lead canopy, rivulets of melted fat drizzling over the pungent marinara sauce that enveloped it all. And holding the fortress together was PASTA in long starchy ribbons that buttressed every layer of meat or cheese, as the case may be. Since it was labor-intensive, some of my favorites were the frozen varieties during my eating days. And since there was never enough of a cheese canopy for my liking, I always made sure to have an auxiliary bag of shredded mozz at the ready.
Those days are gone, and so is my affiliation with traditional lasagna. I’ve cleaned up both my coping mechanisms and list of ingredients considerably. Including the employment of eggplant slices instead of gluten-free pasta. Be my guest if you prefer the pasta but I conserve carbs wherever and whenever I can.
Like the original version, this lasagna is labor-intensive, but oh-so-worth-it! This particular version is for one or two servings, and fits nicely in a bread loaf pan.
Ingredients
1 medium eggplant, sliced lengthwise in ¼-inch thick slices
2 eggs, well beaten
About a cup of 4C gluten-free bread crumbs
Light olive oil or grapeseed oil for frying
8-10 slices of hard goat cheese (available at Costco, Trader Joe’s and specialty stores) OR 1 ½ to 2 cups shredded Manchego cheese.
¾ pound ground beef or sausage, cooked, drained, and cooled
2 4.5 ounce containers of chevre (preferably Trader Joe’s Creamy Goat Cheese), room temperature
2 eggs, well beaten
2 tablespoons grated Peccorino cheese
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano
Instructions
Place eggplant slices on a layer of paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Top with another layer of towel and let moisture drain for at least 10 minutes. Blot well with more dry towels as the final step. Heat oil in wok or skillet, so oil is about a ½ inch deep. Heat well over medium-high heat. While oil heats, dip eggplant slices in egg wash, and then bread crumbs. You’ll probably only be able to fry two or three pieces at a time. Fry at least three minutes per side, until brown and crisp. When cooked, place eggplant slices on clean paper towels, letting excess oil absorb.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, blend chevre, the two beaten eggs, and black pepper with a whisk until smooth and creamy. The texture should be smooth and pudding-like.
Preheat oven to 330 degrees. Spray pan with non-stick cooking spray. Layer ingredients in a bread loaf pan beginning with an eggplant slice, followed by beef, chevre sauce, and a slice of hard cheese. Continue layering until pan is filled (it’s OK if the lasagna rises above pan level). Be sure to end with a layer of chevre sauce followed by hard cheese. Sprinkle the final layer of chevre sauce with oregano before placing the final layer of hard cheese over the top. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve immediately.
Stacey Morris is a Loudonville author, yoga instructor, and health coach who is maintaining a 180-pound weight loss through clean eating and regular DDPYOGA workouts. She’s the author of “Clean Comfort,” “Sweet Comfort,” and “A Bowl of Comfort.” Her website is www.staceymorris.com.
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
9 minutes ago
Kinderhook Bank gives back to the community in lots of ways…volunteering, Jean Days, events, sponsorships and donations. This week we’re proud to support Columbia Land Conservancy, Twin Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, Ichabod Crane Central Schools, Kinderhook Elks Lodge 2530, Columbia Clippers Travel Baseball, Columbia Pathways to Recovery, Concerts in the Village of Kinderhook, Columbia County Housing Advisory Board, Perfect 10 Afterschool Program, Chatham Area Business Alliance, Center For Disability Services, Chatham Little League, Hudson Valley Choral Society, Play for Pink, Bethlehem Chamber, North Chatham Free Library, and Columbia All Sports. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
Here’s Jena from Servidone visiting our East Greenbush branch looking sweet for a treat! ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
1 day ago
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton
Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less
Which local charity will these benefit?
Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.
2 days ago
Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less
Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!
Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.
Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.
March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!
Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home
Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less