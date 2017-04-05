NIGHT and DAY: Albany Restaurant Week and A History of Ladies’ Under Ware

ALBANY — Downtown Restaurant Week continues, concluding Friday, April 7.

Select restaurants in downtown Albany participate in what has become an annual event, each providing diners a delicious three-course meal valued at a minimum of $35, for just $20.17.

The list of participating restaurants include The Albany Pump Station, ama cocina, Cafe Capriccio, The Capital Bistro, Charter Restaurant at Hilton Albany, City Beer Hall, Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe, The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Hudson Harbor Steak & Seafood, Jack’s Oyster House, La Serre, The Merry Monk, Olde English Pub and Pantry, Parish Public House, Public House 42, V&R Italian Ristorante and Wellington’s at Renaissance Albany.

For more information, including restaurant hours, visit downtownalbany.org.

SCHENECTADY — The annual membership meeting for the Schenectady County Historical Society will broach the subject of women’s “unmentionables” at the Mabee Farm Historic Site on Saturday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m.

While fashion changes from season to season with new looks becoming popular; there is nothing today like the radical manipulation of the female form that occurred through the centuries.

“Those Necessary Unmentionables: A History of Ladies Under Ware,” focuseson the ever changing views on what society sees as the “perfect” woman’s body. What was considered the perfect body in the 1680s was just the opposite by the end of the 18th century. While fashion certainly played a key role, it was the undergarments that shaped and supported the entire look.

Join underwear expert Marilyn Sassi for an illustrated talk discussing the ideal feminine figure as it evolved from the 1600s to the 1900s and the underwear beneath it all.

Admission is $5 and free for SCHS members. As this is our annual SCHS membership meeting, refreshments will be served during the meeting at 1:30 pm, and Sassi’s talk will begin at 2 pm. More info at schenectadyhistorical.org.

