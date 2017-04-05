NIGHT and DAY: Albany Restaurant Week and A History of Ladies’ Under Ware

Apr 05, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, The Spot
NIGHT
ALBANY — Downtown Restaurant Week continues, concluding Friday, April 7.
Select restaurants in downtown Albany participate in what has become an annual event, each providing diners a delicious three-course meal valued at a minimum of $35, for just $20.17.
The list of participating restaurants include The Albany Pump Station, ama cocina, Cafe Capriccio, The Capital Bistro, Charter Restaurant at Hilton Albany, City Beer Hall, Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe, The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Hudson Harbor Steak & Seafood, Jack’s Oyster House, La Serre, The Merry Monk, Olde English Pub and Pantry, Parish Public House, Public House 42, V&R Italian Ristorante and Wellington’s at Renaissance Albany.
For more information, including restaurant hours, visit downtownalbany.org.
DAY
SCHENECTADY — The annual membership meeting for the Schenectady County Historical Society will broach the subject of women’s “unmentionables” at the Mabee Farm Historic Site on Saturday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m.
While fashion changes from season to season with new looks becoming popular; there is nothing today like the radical manipulation of the female form that occurred through the centuries.
“Those Necessary Unmentionables: A History of Ladies Under Ware,” focuseson the ever changing views on what society sees as the “perfect” woman’s body. What was considered the perfect body in the 1680s was just the opposite by the end of the 18th century. While fashion certainly played a key role, it was the undergarments that shaped and supported the entire look.
Join underwear expert Marilyn Sassi for an illustrated talk discussing the ideal feminine figure as it evolved from the 1600s to the 1900s and the underwear beneath it all.
Admission is $5 and free for SCHS members. As this is our annual SCHS membership meeting, refreshments will be served during the meeting at 1:30 pm, and Sassi’s talk will begin at 2 pm. More info at schenectadyhistorical.org.
Apr 20, 2016 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 03, 2017 0
20 hours ago
Here’s Jena from Servidone visiting our East Greenbush branch looking sweet for a treat! ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
1 day ago
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton
Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less
Which local charity will these benefit?
Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.
2 days ago
Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less
Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!
Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.
Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.
March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!
Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home
Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less
Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt