 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Shen Yun brings a timeless culture brought to life

Apr 05, 2017 The Spot

Shen Yun brings a timeless culture brought to life

By MARY SILVER
news@spotlightnews.com

SCHENECTADY — After warm responses to its 2016 World Tour, Shen Yun Performing Arts will give two performances of classical Chinese dance at Proctors Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

On the verge of its tenth year, Shen Yun (pronounced Shen Yoon) continues to be a tale of firsts. The group, an unprecedented gathering of world-class dancers, choreographers, vocalists, and musicians, is blazing new cultural trails.

The firsts begin with the company’s vision. Shen Yun started in 2007 with a vision of cultural renewal. The hope: to rekindle the best of China’s classical dance heritage and share it with a broader audience.

“We want to provide our audiences with an experience of consummate beauty and goodness,” says Timothy Wu, one of  Shen Yun’s  principal dancers. “We want to bring out what is timeless and most precious from the culture.”

In that spirit, the company seeks to be more than merely entertaining.  It explores some of the deeper facets of our shared humanity. The performances not only thrill, but educate, enlighten, and inspire.

Kryztyna Papp and Mark Campbell were very impressed when they saw the show.  As a dancer, Papp said, “I’m glad to see this. I think it’s beautiful.” She said her favorite piece was the Mongolian Bowl Dance. “I just love what the whole show represents….I think it’s really good that there’s some very spiritually positive Chinese influence out there.”

Campbell said the performance is an “extremely beautiful thing. It had some powerful messages in there.”

Classical Chinese Dance

Classical Chinese dance is a unique art form that dates back over 5,000 years. Ancient Chinese people used dance to pay respect to heaven, to appreciate life and the universe, and to praise kindness and virtue.

This dance heritage is particularly comprehensive and abundant in its vocabulary. It is the cultural substance that imbues a dancer’s movements with rich expressive power, which is capable of depicting all forms of beings, emotional expression, and even the context of an entire age.

Story-Based Dances

Story-based dances are one of Shen Yun’s trademarks. Such dances explore a range of themes from both the ancient and modern world. Some of the shows have portrayed heroism of China’s greatest general, Yue Fei; followed the legendary heroine Mulan on her quest; and shown the courage and selflessness of modern Chinese seeking freedom. Such dances give each of its shows a dramatic intensity.

Besides solid techniques, the artist must have good mental cultivation to be able to let the movements be led by the inner spirit. Dancers and musicians also perfect their moral character and willpower in order to portray the fundamental inner meaning of a divinely imparted culture.

Denise Collins and her husband Johnny also thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

“I’ve been very impressed with the show,” said Mrs. Collins. “I’ve never really been fond of the Asian culture, but looking at the show I’m just totally in awe. The costumes—I’m a person of color, I just love bright colors. So the uniforms really impressed me. I’ll be coming back.”

“Me too,” said Mr. Collins, who especially liked the drumming acts and one dance called “Watersleeves.”

In its 2016 tour, Shen Yun Performing Arts staged 400 shows in over 30 countries on five continents, reaching a total live audience of over 1,000,000. For more information, visit www.ShenYun.com/Schenectady or call (800) 687-2218.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

18 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Here’s Jena from Servidone visiting our East Greenbush branch looking sweet for a treat! ... See MoreSee Less

Here’s Jena from Servidone visiting our East Greenbush branch looking sweet for a treat!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

23 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton

Concert Series: Rod MacDonaldMay 18, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Which local charity will these benefit?

Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!

Neighborhood Cocktail HourApr 14, 5:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewBring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.

Neighborhood Pot Luck DinnerApr 19, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewPrepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!Apr 24, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewCelebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided. ... See MoreSee Less

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of GuiltApr 25, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us! ... See MoreSee Less

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby BoomersJun 1, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy MangsenMay 4, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.

Annual Easter Egg HuntApr 8, 10:30amThe Spinney at Pond ViewOpen to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot. ... See MoreSee Less

Annual Easter Egg Hunt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 6
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU