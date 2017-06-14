PICK of the WEEK: Albany’s third annual Dad Fest

Jun 14, 2017 Spotlight News Culture, Entertainment, The Spot
ALBANY — Barbeque, music and fun is all Dad can ask for for Father’s Day — and that’s what the Capital City is serving Sunday.
Dad Fest, a free Father’s Day event at the Washington Park Parade Grounds, is back for a third year on Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Dad Fest features live music from Powerhouse Funk Band, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre King and Ramblin’ Jug Stompers, plus great food, vendors, kids’ activities and more family fun.
Now in its third year, Dad Fest is Albany’s celebration of all the fantastic fathers out there. It’s a chance for the whole family to kick back and enjoy an early summer afternoon.
Powerhouse Funk Band brings in soulful R&B, neo soul, jazz, funk, and everything else in-between. Powerhouse is a captivating band that promises the engergize the crowd and put feet on the dance floor.
Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings staked a claim to a modern take on the reverb-driven sounds of early rock, leaning also on touchstones of country, blues and R&B.
Ramblin Jug Stompers have been kickin’ up a vintage American roots-rockin’ ruckus for more than a decade and they’re still stompin’ strong. Conjuring up the ghosts of early legends like Gus Cannon and Charlie Poole, mixing in the best of the ‘60s folk revival with some seasoning from the current Americana movement, Ramblin Jug Stompers have melded these influences with their own contemporary spin and wry sense of humor. The quartet — Cousin Clyde, Bowtie, Mister Eck and Wild Bill — traces its roots directly to membership in the legendary Star Spangled Washboard Band and early MTV pioneers Blotto, echoing those bands’ unique combination of hot-wired musicianship and quick wit.
Picture courtesty of The City of Albany
