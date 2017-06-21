FESTIVAL REVIEW: The Capital Pride Parade and Festival are all a part of a series of scheduled events through June 24

Jun 21, 2017 Spotlight News Culture, The Spot
By DIEGO CAGARA
intern@spotlightnews.com
ALBANY — A multitude of rainbow flags, unashamedly-effervescent crowds and polychromatic balloons altogether adorned Washington Park on Sunday, June 11, where the 2017 Capital Pride Parade and Festival occurred, which celebrated the LGBTQ community.
“Our annual celebration of PRIDE is just one way we come together and hold our heads high and celebrate our lives,” wrote Martha Harvey, the CEO and executive director of the Pride Center of the Capital Region, in a statement earlier this month. “Every year at this time we have an opportunity to recommit to the fight and the conviction that we will never go back into the shadows.”
Despite scorching temperatures, LGBTQ members and allies nevertheless attended and cheered on when the parade, which commenced at noon, travelled down Lark and State Streets, Madison Avenue and into Washington Park. Sponsored by Bank of America, members of the parade gave out souvenirs like pride wristbands, rulers and even candy. The parade comprised of members, the overall events’ sponsors and supportive organizations like Albany’s Gay Men’s Chorus, Capital Pride Singers and The Alt.
Following the parade, the festival, sponsored by O’Connell & Aronowitz, Attorneys at Law, officially began one hour later inside Washington Park which was populated by sponsor tents and food vendors.
“From Stonewall to Niagara Falls, we in New York state have led this country and indeed the world in recognizing the needs of lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and queer individuals,” said Gwen Wright, executive director of the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, to thunderous applause. “We are in the forefront, from the passage of marriage equality to the prohibition of employment discrimination for transgenders.”
On behalf of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she also added that June has been proclaimed as LGBTQ Month this year.
Harvey, who herself attended the events, specifically thanked all the sponsors as well as Parade Chair Ed Davis and Festival Chair Corey Polesel, the latter two having organized Capital Pride events for a decade now.
A precautionary tone emerged when other speakers onstage warned that the public needs to “stay vigil because of the president we have on the national level. We’ve made so much ground but we need to continue to go forward, not back, and we can only do that if everyone here gets out and vote and exercise the freedom that we have.”
There was also security throughout the parade and festival but nothing dangerous was reported.
Messages of unity, love and support permeated the park, as numerous people brought homemade posters while the speakers collectively reminded the public that it was the day right before the first anniversary of the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub at Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016. Forty-nine civilians were murdered, making it the worst terrorist attack in the county since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Live entertainment was provided onstage which included performances by singer Betty Who, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer Maxine Nightingale, party band Grand Central Station and the Drag Revue—Empress Champagne, Jacqueline Frost and Philly Pina. Original songs and covers of anthemic musical numbers—like Lady Gaga’s Superbowl halftime show from earlier this year, Bruno Mars’ catchy single “24K Magic”, Madonna’s “Vogue” and Gloria Gaynor’s empowering “I Will Survive”—perpetuated the overall positive and celebratory themes of the festival.
The Capital Pride Parade and Festival are all a part of a series of scheduled events through June 24 by the Capital Pride Center for Pride Month. More information is available on their website.
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 16, 2017 0
35 minutes ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
1 week ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
2 weeks ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less
Good luck ladies hugs n kisses
Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!
Best of luck to a great team!
Awesome ladies!!!!
Super picture ladies congrats
My best to you girls. Mommie
👍👍👍