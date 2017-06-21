HEALTH and FITNESS:Considering a colon cleanse product? Consult your doctor first

You may not watch infomercials, but you have probably seen, if not heard, the ones advocating detoxification products. According to these, waste is not always completely eliminated from the intestines. Some, in fact, suggest that there could be anywhere from five to 25 pounds of waste lining the walls of the intestines. As this waste sits, it prevents the absorption of valuable nutrients and water, which can lead to the development of harmful bacteria and yeast. The toxins produced by these can spread throughout the body and cause a host of ailments, including bloating, constipation, cramping, dizziness, fatigue, headaches and liver disease. To eliminate the waste and reduce the risk of infection, the intestines must be flushed from time to time, right? That depends upon whom you ask.

Experts generally agree that the intestines may retain some waste, on average 10 to 15 pounds. How to eliminate this waste, however, is a matter of debate. While some health professionals may laud the use of detoxification products, many are against it and advise the natural route is best.

The natural route involves taking simple steps to improve and maintain good bowel health. Regular exercise and proper nutrition are a must. Both will serve to keep the digestive system functioning well. Getting the recommended eight glasses of water every day and eating a well-balanced diet loaded with fruits, vegetables and whole grains will help ensure waste gets where it needs to. To aid digestion, eating products high in fiber and probiotics is recommended. These have healthy bacteria and yeast to speed up the process and push the waste through.

Whatever method of cleansing appeals to you, speak to your doctor first. They should be able to advise you as to the best course of action based upon your current state of health. Colon cleansing through detoxification products is not an option for people with anemia, colitis, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhoids or heart disease. It can also lead to anemia, bowel perforations, heart failure and malnutrition in some people. Take these risks into account and discuss the matter with your doctor.

