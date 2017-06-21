HEALTH and FITNESS:Considering a colon cleanse product? Consult your doctor first

Jun 21, 2017 Spotlight News Health & Fitness, The Spot
By TRESA ERICKSON
news@spotlightnews.com
You may not watch infomercials, but you have probably seen, if not heard, the ones advocating detoxification products. According to these, waste is not always completely eliminated from the intestines. Some, in fact, suggest that there could be anywhere from five to 25 pounds of waste lining the walls of the intestines. As this waste sits, it prevents the absorption of valuable nutrients and water, which can lead to the development of harmful bacteria and yeast. The toxins produced by these can spread throughout the body and cause a host of ailments, including bloating, constipation, cramping, dizziness, fatigue, headaches and liver disease. To eliminate the waste and reduce the risk of infection, the intestines must be flushed from time to time, right? That depends upon whom you ask.
Experts generally agree that the intestines may retain some waste, on average 10 to 15 pounds. How to eliminate this waste, however, is a matter of debate. While some health professionals may laud the use of detoxification products, many are against it and advise the natural route is best.
The natural route involves taking simple steps to improve and maintain good bowel health. Regular exercise and proper nutrition are a must. Both will serve to keep the digestive system functioning well. Getting the recommended eight glasses of water every day and eating a well-balanced diet loaded with fruits, vegetables and whole grains will help ensure waste gets where it needs to. To aid digestion, eating products high in fiber and probiotics is recommended. These have healthy bacteria and yeast to speed up the process and push the waste through.
Whatever method of cleansing appeals to you, speak to your doctor first. They should be able to advise you as to the best course of action based upon your current state of health. Colon cleansing through detoxification products is not an option for people with anemia, colitis, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhoids or heart disease. It can also lead to anemia, bowel perforations, heart failure and malnutrition in some people. Take these risks into account and discuss the matter with your doctor.
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 16, 2017 0
33 minutes ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
1 week ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
2 weeks ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less
Good luck ladies hugs n kisses
Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!
Best of luck to a great team!
Awesome ladies!!!!
Super picture ladies congrats
My best to you girls. Mommie
👍👍👍