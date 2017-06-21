 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

HEALTH and FITNESS:Considering a colon cleanse product? Consult your doctor first

Jun 21, 2017 Health & Fitness, The Spot

HEALTH and FITNESS:Considering a colon cleanse product? Consult your doctor first

By TRESA ERICKSON
news@spotlightnews.com

You may not watch infomercials, but you have probably seen, if not heard, the ones advocating detoxification products. According to these, waste is not always completely eliminated from the intestines. Some, in fact, suggest that there could be anywhere from five to 25 pounds of waste lining the walls of the intestines. As this waste sits, it prevents the absorption of valuable nutrients and water, which can lead to the development of harmful bacteria and yeast. The toxins produced by these can spread throughout the body and cause a host of ailments, including bloating, constipation, cramping, dizziness, fatigue, headaches and liver disease. To eliminate the waste and reduce the risk of infection, the intestines must be flushed from time to time, right? That depends upon whom you ask.

Experts generally agree that the intestines may retain some waste, on average 10 to 15 pounds. How to eliminate this waste, however, is a matter of debate. While some health professionals may laud the use of detoxification products, many are against it and advise the natural route is best.

The natural route involves taking simple steps to improve and maintain good bowel health. Regular exercise and proper nutrition are a must. Both will serve to keep the digestive system functioning well. Getting the recommended eight glasses of water every day and eating a well-balanced diet loaded with fruits, vegetables and whole grains will help ensure waste gets where it needs to. To aid digestion, eating products high in fiber and probiotics is recommended. These have healthy bacteria and yeast to speed up the process and push the waste through.

Whatever method of cleansing appeals to you, speak to your doctor first. They should be able to advise you as to the best course of action based upon your current state of health. Colon cleansing through detoxification products is not an option for people with anemia, colitis, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhoids or heart disease. It can also lead to anemia, bowel perforations, heart failure and malnutrition in some people. Take these risks into account and discuss the matter with your doctor.

Comment on this Story

LETTER to the EDITOR: New Scotland Democratic Party Committee announcement, clarification

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View

6 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It has been changed to next Friday June 23

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

love that bank

Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 24
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 6

Comment on Facebook

Congrats Matt!!

Way to go Matt!

Awesome! Congrats Matt!

Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!

Way to go matt!!! Congrats!

Nice job Matt. Congrats.

+ View previous comments

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less

This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less

OK5k!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less

(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 21
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 7

Comment on Facebook

Good luck ladies hugs n kisses

Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!

Best of luck to a great team!

Awesome ladies!!!!

Super picture ladies congrats

My best to you girls. Mommie

👍👍👍

+ View previous comments

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU