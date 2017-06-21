PICK of the WEEK: Naughty By Nature is down with the ALB

Jun 21, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot
Naughty by Nature /photo submitted
ALBANY — The Alive at Five concert series continues its 28th season of free live music Thursday, June 22 with the return of Naughty by Nature with JB a.k.a Dirty Moses, DJ Trumastr and Paul Nice.
Premiering in the summer of 1990 with a performance by legendary folk artist Richie Havens, Alive at Five has since grown into a staple of summer in the Capital District. This year’s season runs through August 3 (with no show on July 6), showcasing a diverse lineup of big names, up-and-coming acts and the region’s most talented original local artists. The concerts take place from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday night.
$5 flat fee parking will be available at the Riverfront Parking Garage, located on Columbia St. between Broadway and Water Street in Albany. For additional parking options, visit www.parkalbany.com. CDTA will provide free Event Day Bus Passes for the dates of each Alive at Five concert to Albany County residents. Riders will be able to pick up passes at various locations throughout the city on the Wednesday before each show, while supplies last.
Alive at Five’s rain location at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch will continue to serve as an alternate site in case of inclement weather.
A full schedule of concerts is online at www.albanyevents.org.
Jun 09, 2017 0
Aug 05, 2016 0
Aug 04, 2016 0
Aug 02, 2016 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
1 week ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
2 weeks ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less
Good luck ladies hugs n kisses
Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!
Best of luck to a great team!
Awesome ladies!!!!
Super picture ladies congrats
My best to you girls. Mommie
👍👍👍