RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: Troy Music Hall adds shows

Jun 21, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, Music, The Spot
Bruce Hornsby/Photo by Megan Holmes
TROY — Every once in a while, something magical reminds us we all have an inner child that must be fed.
Through simple, clever and charming humor aimed at satisfying that hunger, Tape Face has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Corporation recently announced Tape Face among the six new additions to its 2017-2018 season. Bruce Hornsby, Roseanne Cash, The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Paco Peña and Eileen Ivers were also added to this year’s list of acts.
Tape Face performs his unique mime act with a show on Thursday, Oct. 12.
So what does he do exactly? Well, simply mentioning any aspect of this diverse show would be a disservice – the less you know the more you will enjoy this show.
Tape Face is a character with universal appeal. Delightful, wry, many-layered and hilarious, he transcends the barriers of language and culture.
First introduced to America through the tv show “America’s Got Talent.” You’ll laugh, you’ll scream and ultimately end up like Tape Face – lost for words.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is the next act to roll into town, when it takes the stage on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Playing such classics as “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “A String
of Pearls,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Tuxedo Junction,” the Glenn Miller Orchestra is the most sought after big band in the world today.
The Miller Estate formed the present orchestra in 1956 and the band, which includes two vocalists, has been touring consistently ever since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year around the globe.
Bruce Hornsby follows up with a solo concert the following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Hornsby’s work displays a creative iconoclasm that’s been a constant in the artist’s two-and-a-half decade recording career. His commercial stock soared early on, when “The Way It Is” — the title track of his 1986 debut album–became one of the most popular songs on American radio.
The next day, on Sunday, Oct. 22, Paco Peña performs flamenco guitar with special guest Rafael Montilla.
As a guitarist, composer, dramatist, producer and artistic mentor, Peña has transformed perceptions of this archetypal Spanish art form.
On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal present an acoustic evening celebrating her prolific and deeply-rooted catalog of music.
Cash, a four-time Grammy-winner and member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, has recorded 15 albums and has charted 21 Top 40 country singles, 11 of which reached No 1.
And, on Thursday, Dec. 14, Eileen Ivers brings “Joyful Christmas” to the Troy Music Hall, playing traditional Celtic and Christmas music.
Tickets are available via phone, (518) 273-0038, in person, or online at www.troymusichall.org.
Mar 07, 2017 0
Sep 27, 2016 0
Apr 01, 2016 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
1 week ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
2 weeks ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less
Good luck ladies hugs n kisses
Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!
Best of luck to a great team!
Awesome ladies!!!!
Super picture ladies congrats
My best to you girls. Mommie
👍👍👍