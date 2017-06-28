Be bold, man: To make a statement, you can’t be meek, so be bold with your outfit

By DIEGO CAGARA

intern@spotlightnews.com

Even though it has not been as scorching hot in the Capital District as one would like this June, it should not deter the everyday gentleman from making bold fashion choices for the summer.

The recent slightly-cooler-than-desired weather indirectly allows one to layer—a way of dressing oneself by wearing items of clothing on top of each other—which can result in more fashionable decision-making.

A men’s version of the romper called the RompHim has made headlines online last month, sparking discussions about masculinity, fashion and virtue. But the following five are trends that can gradually get you started on your journey to update your wardrobe without having to elicit unwanted encounters with anti-RompHim members of the public.

Resurrect the 1970s — Fashion in the 1970s stereotypically conjures up images of relaxed-looking outfits, a contrast to the more uptight, formal look that was prevalent in the early 1960s. The laid-back aesthetic communicates how one does not have to dress so primly and yet remain in vogue. While English actress Jane Birkin became the era’s style icon for women with her loose-fitting white tops, jeans and a wicker basket, men like Robert Redford and Mick Jagger modishly served as inspiration for the opposite sex.

This look can easily be achievable by wearing loose fitting shirts with vibrant and rich colors like orange, blue and yellow. On the other hand, dim-colored shirts like dark blue can also work. To complement them, wear modern regular or skinny fit pants or shorts—bell bottoms shall remain irredeemable —that do not have any patterns, bright colors or egregious details so that they can ground the ’70s look while enabling you to look modern. Vice versa, you can wear loud, patterned pants or shorts but ensure your shirt is neutral and plain to balance it out. Sporting a dark brown suede jacket further oozes masculinity and one detailed tip is to leave the top two buttons of your button down undone to truly make it a summer look. Shirts with slightly wide perceived as bold or foolish, though this summer season is hoping for the former. White has been favorably used often in the color schemes of major companies like Apple Inc. and ZARA for its simplistic yet clean feel. This can apply to clothing too and you can simply marry a T shirt with matching white shorts to flow with the summer breeze.

If you want to introduce some color to the look, opt for beige shoes, black or dark brown sandals and even top it off with sunglasses so that you don’t have to feel too wary of coming across as an all-white painting. Also, white can complement whatever skin tone you have so give monochromatic fashion a shot.

Lounging on the Go — As we generally operate under an increasingly hectic and work-consumed lifestyle, sleep deprivation has become genuinely disconcerting. But what happens when sleep and fashion collide? Comfort is the keyword here. This does not mean you should wear your animal-themed onesie while running your errands. Rather, there is a fine line between appearing cozily chic and looking like a feral creature who just woke up from bed.

The trend arguably began when actor Ryan Gosling wore a navy-blue Salvatore Ferragamo silk pajama shirt during the 64th Cannes Film Festival back in May 2011 (a quick Google would suffice), speaking to how it is possible to lure loungewear beyond the bedroom. There is something roguishly stylish about the pinstripe, the checkered pattern and the piping detail. White, black, beige, navy and powder blue, and maroon are your allies when you don a modest pajama shirt and you can pair it with regular, relaxed or skinny fit pants to give it a metropolitan edge.

Bomber Jackets with a Declaration — Whenever the summer weather permits, if it is just right to wear a light jacket, yank a light bomber jacket with vivacious designs or effervescent colors. This valiant style nonverbally exudes confidence as the jacket is bound to surprise and perhaps impress the average bystander. But dressing for yourself is the top priority.

Experiment with loud floral embroidery, bold shapes or patterns, or daring colors like orange or pink. Another trend, albeit lingering from last year, is the oversized bomber jacket. To ensure you are not coming across as too loud or attention-hogging, complement your bomber with neutral-colored garments. Excess, for once, is encouraged after all. Previously, monochromatic bombers (like in blue, black or dark green) were revered but now, taking risks is applause-worthy.

Popping with Pastels — If wearing anything with embellishment, embroidery or any other loud designs makes you uncomfortable, one solution to look fashion-forward and yet simplistic is to dress with pastel colors. Pastel colors are versatile and can work when you combine differently-colored tops with differently-colored bottoms to make for an overall bright artwork-like look that suits the summer season well.

Ice cream-like colors like powder blue, peach, orange and pineapple yellow are great examples to work with. The trick is to dress your top (like a shirt, thin sweater or a light jacket) in one pastel color and your bottom (like shorts or pants) in another so that they complement each other’s tone and produce a soft, summery yet minimalist look.

Before embarking on vacation, hit the stores, regardless of it’s a local business or a massive fast-fashion company like H&M, ZARA and Forever 21. While each trend is worth experimenting with, each deserves a chance so that you can look snazzy and equipped for the summer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story