Food & Vino: Hot Dogs with Pineapple Bacon Chipotle Slaw

Jun 28, 2017 Spotlight News Food and Drink, The Spot
It’s the holiday weekend, which obligates you to stand behind a hot grill. One of the mainstays to any backyard cookout includes hot dogs. This week’s recipe involves a unique topping to dress your dog, and we pair this up with something a little different. Deveating away from our weekly choice of wine, we add another twist to spruce up your annual cookout.
Ingredients — Serves 8
1 head green cabbage, finely shredded
1 cup red cabbage, finely shredded
½ red onion, grated
1 large carrot, finely shredded
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, roughly chopped
5 slices bacon, cooked and chopped into pieces
¾ cup fresh pineapple, cut in small chunks or canned pineapple tidbits, drained
3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, pureed
1 tablespoon honey
¾ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon celery salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Other optional toppings: sliced red onion, red & yellow peppers
8 kosher beef hot dogs
8 good quality hot dog buns
Directions
Combine the green and red cabbage, onion, carrot, parsley, bacon and pineapple in a large bowl. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the chipotle chiles, honey, mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, Dijon mustard, celery salt, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper until well combined. Pour the dressing onto the cabbage mixture and toss well. Taste to add salt or vinegar, if needed. Let sit at least 15 minutes before serving. For the hot dogs: Heat the grill to high. Grill hot dogs until golden brown on all sides, about 7 minutes total. Remove to a plate. Place buns on the grill cut side down and grill until lightly golden brown, about 20 seconds. To serve, place hot dogs in the buns and top with coleslaw, red onion and peppers.
Pairing
Nine Pin Signature Hard Cider
Nine Pin Cider — New York
This backyard barbeque experience calls for something a little different. I wanted to pair this meal with a local beverage, and not necessarily wine or beer. Nine Pin Cider offer more than a dozen choices of flavored hard ciders brewed here in the Capital District. With what they have to offer, I asked what they thought best paired with the above meal. Through Facebook, they offered their flagship product, the Signature Hard Cider. They said the “light and crisp flavor” of their signature spirit would pair best to the spice of the chipotle. You can’t argue with that.
Jun 21, 2017 0
May 17, 2017 0
May 10, 2017 0
May 03, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
5 hours ago
Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
1 day ago
... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Leadership Tech Valley's post.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
6 days ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
7 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less