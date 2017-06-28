Food & Vino: Hot Dogs with Pineapple Bacon Chipotle Slaw

It’s the holiday weekend, which obligates you to stand behind a hot grill. One of the mainstays to any backyard cookout includes hot dogs. This week’s recipe involves a unique topping to dress your dog, and we pair this up with something a little different. Deveating away from our weekly choice of wine, we add another twist to spruce up your annual cookout.

Ingredients — Serves 8

1 head green cabbage, finely shredded

1 cup red cabbage, finely shredded

½ red onion, grated

1 large carrot, finely shredded

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, roughly chopped

5 slices bacon, cooked and chopped into pieces

¾ cup fresh pineapple, cut in small chunks or canned pineapple tidbits, drained

3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, pureed

1 tablespoon honey

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Other optional toppings: sliced red onion, red & yellow peppers

8 kosher beef hot dogs

8 good quality hot dog buns

Directions

Combine the green and red cabbage, onion, carrot, parsley, bacon and pineapple in a large bowl. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the chipotle chiles, honey, mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, Dijon mustard, celery salt, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper until well combined. Pour the dressing onto the cabbage mixture and toss well. Taste to add salt or vinegar, if needed. Let sit at least 15 minutes before serving. For the hot dogs: Heat the grill to high. Grill hot dogs until golden brown on all sides, about 7 minutes total. Remove to a plate. Place buns on the grill cut side down and grill until lightly golden brown, about 20 seconds. To serve, place hot dogs in the buns and top with coleslaw, red onion and peppers.

Pairing

Nine Pin Signature Hard Cider

Nine Pin Cider — New York

This backyard barbeque experience calls for something a little different. I wanted to pair this meal with a local beverage, and not necessarily wine or beer. Nine Pin Cider offer more than a dozen choices of flavored hard ciders brewed here in the Capital District. With what they have to offer, I asked what they thought best paired with the above meal. Through Facebook, they offered their flagship product, the Signature Hard Cider. They said the “light and crisp flavor” of their signature spirit would pair best to the spice of the chipotle. You can’t argue with that.

