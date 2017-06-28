PICK of the WEEK: Fireworks around the Capital District

Jun 28, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, The Spot
Friday, June 30
Summer Concert Series Fireworks Night featuring The Bluz House Rockers
Freedom Park, Schonowee Avenue, next to Jumpin’ Jacks, Village of Scotia
This blues band continues to deliver with a repertoire covering the gambit from Sinatra to the Allman Brothers. Music at 8 p.m., fireworks to follow after dark. Free.
Saturday, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
Corinth Public Beach, Pagenstetcher Park,
2 Third St., Village of Corinth
Free festivities begin with parade at 2 p.m. and end with fireworks around 9:20 p.m.
Independence Day Celebration
Greenwich Elks Lodge 2223
130 Bulson Road, Greenwich
Lodge’s annual softball tournament starts at 9 a.m. Festivities continue at 5 p.m. with a free chicken barbecue and conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Celebrate America
Schoharie County Sunshine Fairgrounds, Sunshine Drive, Cobleskill
Free family activities and flea market begin at 10 a.m.; parade steps off at 5 p.m.,
followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Waterford Steamboat Meet
Waterford Harbor Visitors Center,
One Tugboat Alley, Waterford
Annual steamboat competitions and demonstrations. Free festival runs from
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes arts and crafts exhibitors, food and music. Stick around for the fireworks at dusk.
Sunday, July 2
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom
1172 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury
Special games, great entertainment and
opportunities to win fantastic prizes in the Hot Rod USA Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Included with paid admission.
Monday, July 3
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom
1172 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury
Special games, great entertainment and
opportunities to win fantastic prizes in the Hot Rod USA Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Included with paid admission.
Saratoga Lake Fireworks Display 2017
Saratoga Lake, Saratoga Springs
Fireworks will be launched near
Water’s Edge and Brown’s Beach beginning around 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Saratoga’s All-American Celebration
Throughout downtown Saratoga Springs
Free, day-long celebration begins at 9 a.m. with the Firecracker4 Road Race. Fireworks (launched from behind the Carousel in Congress Park) begin at 9:30 p.m. For a full schedule of the day’s activities, visit www.saratogajuly4th.com
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom
1172 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury
Special games, great entertainment and
opportunities to win fantastic prizes in the Hot Rod USA Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Included with paid admission.
Clifton Park July 4th Celebration
Clifton Common,
16 Clifton Common Blvd., Clifton Park
Free festivities begin at noon with a parade followed by live music, rides, games, food and craft vendors until 10 p.m. Fireworks display takes place at dusk.
New York State’s 4th of July Celebration
Empire State Plaza, Albany
More than 20,000 people gather on the Plaza to enjoy the free festivities, which include a naturalization ceremony, dozens of food and craft vendors, activities for kids, and an evening of live music leading up to the big pyrotechnics show at 9:15 p.m. This year’s event, which begins at 3 p.m., features live music by Tonic and the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. For more details, visit summer.empirestateplaza.org.
Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
Joseph L. Bruno Stadium,
80 Vandeburgh Ave., Troy
Game at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.
To purchase tickets, call (518) 629-CATS (3387) or visit www.milb.com/tickets/singlegame.jsp?sid=t577.
Jun 29, 2016 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
5 hours ago
Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
1 day ago
... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Leadership Tech Valley's post.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
6 days ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
7 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less