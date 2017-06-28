PICK of the WEEK: Fireworks around the Capital District

Friday, June 30

Summer Concert Series Fireworks Night featuring The Bluz House Rockers

Freedom Park, Schonowee Avenue, next to Jumpin’ Jacks, Village of Scotia

This blues band continues to deliver with a repertoire covering the gambit from Sinatra to the Allman Brothers. Music at 8 p.m., fireworks to follow after dark. Free.

Saturday, July 1

Independence Day Celebration

Corinth Public Beach, Pagenstetcher Park,

2 Third St., Village of Corinth

Free festivities begin with parade at 2 p.m. and end with fireworks around 9:20 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration

Greenwich Elks Lodge 2223

130 Bulson Road, Greenwich

Lodge’s annual softball tournament starts at 9 a.m. Festivities continue at 5 p.m. with a free chicken barbecue and conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Celebrate America

Schoharie County Sunshine Fairgrounds, Sunshine Drive, Cobleskill

Free family activities and flea market begin at 10 a.m.; parade steps off at 5 p.m.,

followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Waterford Steamboat Meet

Waterford Harbor Visitors Center,

One Tugboat Alley, Waterford

Annual steamboat competitions and demonstrations. Free festival runs from

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes arts and crafts exhibitors, food and music. Stick around for the fireworks at dusk.

Sunday, July 2

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom

1172 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury

Special games, great entertainment and

opportunities to win fantastic prizes in the Hot Rod USA Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Included with paid admission.

Monday, July 3

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom

1172 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury

Special games, great entertainment and

opportunities to win fantastic prizes in the Hot Rod USA Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Included with paid admission.

Saratoga Lake Fireworks Display 2017

Saratoga Lake, Saratoga Springs

Fireworks will be launched near

Water’s Edge and Brown’s Beach beginning around 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration

Throughout downtown Saratoga Springs

Free, day-long celebration begins at 9 a.m. with the Firecracker4 Road Race. Fireworks (launched from behind the Carousel in Congress Park) begin at 9:30 p.m. For a full schedule of the day’s activities, visit www.saratogajuly4th.com

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom

1172 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury

Special games, great entertainment and

opportunities to win fantastic prizes in the Hot Rod USA Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Included with paid admission.

Clifton Park July 4th Celebration

Clifton Common,

16 Clifton Common Blvd., Clifton Park

Free festivities begin at noon with a parade followed by live music, rides, games, food and craft vendors until 10 p.m. Fireworks display takes place at dusk.

New York State’s 4th of July Celebration

Empire State Plaza, Albany

More than 20,000 people gather on the Plaza to enjoy the free festivities, which include a naturalization ceremony, dozens of food and craft vendors, activities for kids, and an evening of live music leading up to the big pyrotechnics show at 9:15 p.m. This year’s event, which begins at 3 p.m., features live music by Tonic and the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. For more details, visit summer.empirestateplaza.org.

Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium,

80 Vandeburgh Ave., Troy

Game at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.

To purchase tickets, call (518) 629-CATS (3387) or visit www.milb.com/tickets/singlegame.jsp?sid=t577.

