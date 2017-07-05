PICK of the WEEK: Better than Austin

C.K. Flach, who recently opened for Albany’s MOVE Music Festival with a performance at Cohoes Music Hall, will play at Dana Park on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo by Amy Modesti /TheSpot518)

CAPITAL DISTRICT — The 8th Annual Dana Park Concert Series launches Monday, July 10 with a performance by New York’s 7th Squeeze.

The 7th Squeeze’s signature collision of rock, pop, soul and R&B delivers a sound that is unique and memorable. This high-energy band delivers rock that stomps, vocals that sizzle and an excitement that blows the roof off. They have shared the stage with Halestorm, Jane’s Addiction and Alice in Chains; the new album puts them front and center.

Vocal powerhouse Nick Horace, a two-time Top Dog winner at the famed Apollo Theatre, brings his velvet voice and impressive range to ‘Wicked Game’ and is a performance not to be missed. The band also features Jesse Sample as lead guitar and songwriter, Tim ‘the Witchdoctor’ Brosnan on percussion and Gary Ljungquist on bass.

It’s the first of eight shows scheduled for the little park on the corner of Delaware and Madison avenues is Albany. Year after year it has featured some of the best local bands. This year, the line-up continues to do the same with appearances by Last Daze, The Further Unsound, C.K. Flach, and Sly Fox and the Hustlers.

Powers Park

Another favorite concert series is at Powers Park in Lansingburgh.

Last December, the concert series was reportedly canceled as the City of Troy continues to deal with fiscal unrest. That news changed just a few months ago through a grassroots effort.

The free concert series begins with a performance by Bluz House Rockers on Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Bluz House Rockers is the first of eight weekly concerts over the summer. Performances are to include Jacamo, Cryin’ Out Loud, Al Bruno Emerald City, the School of Rock, Troy Music Academy and Rocks Music Studio.

