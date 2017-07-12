NIGHT and DAY: Stellar Young and Joe Louis Walker

Jul 12, 2017 Spotlight News Entertainment, Music, The Spot
Stellar Young Photo by Michael Hallisey/TheSport518
NIGHT
TROY — Brown’s Brewery concludes its inaugural summer concert series with performanes by Bleeker, Northern Faces and Stellar Young on Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m.
Stellar Young headlines a night packed full of talent. The four-piece band out of Albany performed at Rockin’ on the River last year, and returns to the riverfront to play behind Brown’s Brewery.
The band is currently touring across the region. Fans can catch a glimpse of the road with the band through its “The Spark Caught Tour Documentary” online, through the band’s website, www.stellaryoung.com.
Northern Faces is a three-piece alternative band out of the Empire State that has been earning generous airtime. The music directors at 102.7 WEQX-FM often name the band among the handful of local acts on the rise.
The evening also features Bleeker, a three-piece alternative band out of Toronto., out supporting its debut album “Erase You.”
For information, go to brownsbrewing.com/event.
DAY
ALBANY — Reknowned blues guitarist Joe Louis Walker will entertain the Capital City’s lunch crowd on Wednesday, July 19 at noon.
The blues artist has earned four W.C Handy/Blues Music Awards, a total of 48 nominations and was inducted into The Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.
The San Francisco native picked up the guitar as a child, and by the age of 16 was the house guitarist at The Matrix, where he opened for Lightnin’ Hopkins, Thelonious Monk and Jimi Hendrix.
For information, go to TheEgg.org.
