Food & Vino: Cobb Salad

Jul 19, 2017
As the “dog days” of summer approach, we wanted to provide a recipe that’s a little more light on the stomach — and, perhaps a break from the unhealthy meals on the grill. The Cobb Salad is your garden variety dish, that includes bacon, chicken and egg to remain appealing to the meat-loving eater in your family.
Ingredients — Serves 4
3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
2 tablespoons finely minced shallot
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
10 cups mixed salad greens
8 ounces shredded cooked chicken breast, (about 1 large breast half)
2 large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and chopped
2 medium tomatoes, diced
1 large cucumber, seeded and sliced
1 avocado, diced
2 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, (optional)
Directions
Whisk vinegar, shallot, mustard, pepper and salt in a small bowl to combine. Whisk in oil until combined. Place salad greens in a large bowl. Add half of the dressing and toss to coat. Divide the greens among four plates. Arrange equal portions of chicken, egg, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, bacon and blue cheese (if using) on top of the lettuce. Drizzle the salads with the remaining dressing. To poach chicken breasts, place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a medium skillet or saucepan and add lightly salted water to cover; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 15 minutes. To shred the chicken, use two forks to pull it apart into long shreds. To hard-boil eggs, place in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and fill the pan with a mixture of cold water and ice cubes; let stand until the eggs are completely cooled.
Pairing
Almaden Pinot Grigio
Almaden Winery — California
This salad deserves a light wine with a hint the tropics. Almanden’s Pinot Grigio is such a wine that is “crisp, refreshing,” and “full-flavored.” With aromas of tropical fruit, peach and pear, it pairs well with a salad that makes for a refreshing, and healthy meal for a hot, summer evening.
