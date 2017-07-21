SPOTTED: Lindsay Ell at Alive at Five

Jul 21, 2017 Michael Hallisey Galleries, The Spot
Alive at Five, July 20, 2017 (Photo by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518)
ALBANY — Country Night brought with it some Texas heat for Alive at Five on Thursday, July 20, at Jennings Landing.
It stayed dry this week, so the party came back out from under the bridge. Mother Nature ushered in a warm night to greet rising country music star Lindsay Ell to the Capital District. She has associated herself with some of the biggest names in country music in a relatively short time. She supported The Band Perry on its We Are Pioneers World Tour in 2013. She followed that with joining Jennifer Nettles on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour in 2016. Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Buddy Guy, Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson are among other names she has supported within the past few years.
This year, she is supporting Brad Paisley in the Weekend Warrior World Tour, while she is out supporting her debut EP, “Worth the Wait,” which dropped in March.
Anthony Fallacaro started the night off playing songs of its “Electric City” EP as well as covers of crowd favorites.
Michael Hallisey captured images from the evening, below. Click on a picture and cycle through the slide show.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
