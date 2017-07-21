SPOTTED: Rockin on the River with Michael Jackson and Kristen Capolino

Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio)

TROY — The Collar City came to Rockin’ on the River to see the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, and left impressed with a Pretty Young Thing.

Troy’s summer concert series continued with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience as the headlining act, drawing one of the best crowds of the summer. It was an evening full of songs from the “King of Pop” and the wardrobe changes required to emulate the man.

Kristen Capolino opened the night with a high energy act that spilled out into the crowd. Capolino charged up her electric guitar, jumping, wailing and ultimately, running out into the crowd as she played. Those who attended will not soon forget her.

George Fazio and Amy Modesti captured images from the evening, below. Click on a picture, and cycle through the slide show.

Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Amy Modesti) Rockin on the River, July 19, 2017 with Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Kristen Capolino (Photo by Geroge Fazio)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story