Clark Art curator lectures on Picasso, his muses and artistic collaborations

Jul 26, 2017 Spotlight News Art, Museums, The Spot
By DIEGO CAGARA
intern@spotlightnews.com
While renowned for his artworks and his part in founding Cubism, Spanish artist Pablo Picasso led a turbulent personal life yet deserves more public acknowledgement as someone who frequently collaborated with other artists, muses and printmakers of his time, according to Jay A. Clarke, a curator at Clark Art Institute.
Clarke is the current Manton Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs at the aforementioned institute, an art and research museum in Williamstown, Mass., roughly an hour’s drive from the Capital Region. She held a lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 20 at the Albany Institute of History and Art, which was free to the public. The lecture complements “Picasso: Encounters,” an exhibition back at the Clark Art Institute that concerns Picasso’s collaborations with printmakers and his own muses. It runs from June 4 through August 27.
Discussing Picasso’s professional and personal life, she presented numerous famous and lesser-known works of his onscreen while establishing that Picasso was an emotionally and artistically complex individual.
The key message behind the lecture was to inform the audience that Picasso should not only be recognized just as an artist who always worked solo, an assumption she hoped to disprove.
“One thing that we often associate with Picasso, at least I usually did, is this idea of him as this sort of isolated individual, working in his studio alone throughout his life,” said Clarke. “This myth that surrounds that is alive and well in the history of art.”
Printer Auguste Delâtre, printmakers Roger Lacourière and Aldo Crommelynck, art gallery owner and art dealer Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, ceramist Suzanne Ramié and artist Jaime Sabartés were among the gifted individuals, whose names are not very well-known in today’s society, whom Picasso collaborated with to develop, execute and even showcase his artworks. Regarding the former three people who printed Picasso’s works, Clarke particularly viewed them as “really one-half of the creative process [yet] they are not nearly as well-known.”
Joking that “[Picasso] was a man with a sexual appetite,” Clarke brought up his six muses, two of whom he married, who were Fernande Olivier, Olga Khokhlova, Marie-Thérèse Walter, Dora Maar, Françoise Gilot and Jacqueline Roque. Picasso fell in love with each lady for her physical beauty and each respectively inspired him to create certain prints, paintings and other artworks. Clarke touched on how Picasso was several decades his lovers’ senior, even noticing the occasional puzzled look on several audience members. Picasso’s sense of romance was notoriously brief, marked by constant affairs and his ill-treatment of each of them, leaving each behind as he no longer felt inspired, opting to move on to the next lover.
Nevertheless, his romances yielded numerous famous artworks like “Nude, Green Leaves and Bust” (1932, featuring Walter) and “The Weeping Woman” (1937, based on Maar).
“Picasso was quoted as saying ‘Women are either goddesses or doormats,’” Clarke said. “They began as goddesses when they were with him and afterwards, they ended up often as doormats. They lived happily ever after…until they didn’t.”
Other reasons, according to Clarke, why Picasso left each successive lover was because each reminded him of his past and each was aging as well.
“Picasso was also quoted as saying ‘Every time I change wives, I should burn the last one, that way I’d be rid of them. They wouldn’t be around to complicate my existence. Maybe that would bring my youth back too. You kill the woman and you wipe out the past she represents,’” Clarke read aloud, met with a mix of barely-suppressed gasps and uneasy chuckles from the crowd.
This overall related to Picasso’s metaphorical “longing for youth and personal rediscovery, at the behest of the woman.” But he still “needed” his lovers in certain ways: inspiration for his art, to create a home life, to have children with, and to entertain with.
Clarke presented an image of “Woman at the Window” (1952), a black-and-white portrait of his then-muse, Françoise Gilot who appears trapped indoors, her hands against the window while looking out, evoking a sense of misery. This work corroborated Clarke’s spiel on Picasso’s abuse of his muses.
The “Picasso: Encounters” exhibition was originally supposed to be called “Picasso as a Collaborator” but the Clark Art Institute’s French-Moroccan director rejected it, as the French word “collaborateur” brings up how one collaborated with the Nazis during World War II. This would have alluded to the allegations that Picasso collaborated with the Nazis during the German Occupation of France.
This lecture is a part of a series of Clark Art Institute lectures at the Capital District, which complement the former’s summer exhibitions. While it strives for support for the arts, it first began in 2007 with a lecture on French Impressionist painter Claude Monet.
“Usually the curator or director of education comes over to do a lecture on their summer exhibition,” said Tammis K. Groft, the executive director at the Albany Institute of History and Art. “These lectures are a great tradition and we always to look forward to them.”
Apr 23, 2016 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
23 hours ago
Our good friend Norris stopped by the Valatie branch recently and took a few minutes to pose with Ryan Farrar, Kinderhook Bank Teller,and to get several doggy treats while he was there, of course! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Congratulations to everyone that participated and finished the OK5k Grand Prix Road Race in June! You helped the Kinderhook Runners Club raise over $8,000 to donate to local Northern Columbia County not-for-profits including the Valatie Ecumenical Food Pantry and the Marion Stegman Fund. Next year will commemorate the Kinderhook Bank OK5k’s 20th Anniversary! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region's post.
3 days ago
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead
Thank you 'Friends of TNT Barbershop' for giving up your Sunday morning to work at Sheridan Hollow Commons.
At one time, this lot must have been a building. Inches below the surface is rock, concrete and brick. In order for the students of Make A Play, Inc. & University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program to build the pergola, Sean and Kirk needed holes for the posts but the shovels weren't making a dent. So we rented an auger, Sean & Kirk called their friends, and after a couple of hours of hard work, we had holes for the pergola and bench posts, as well as the trees for outside the fence line. Thank you, gentlemen, for having a positive community impact today and everyday! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's photo.
5 days ago
Columbia County Fair Seeks Performers of All Ages for Talent Contest
Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter the annual talent competition on Aug. 30 at noon on opening day of the 177th annual Columbia County Fair, according to fair officials.
Performers from singers to dancers to bands and more are wanted for the “Columbia County’s Got Talent” show Wednesday, Aug. 30 at noon at the North Gate Stage. Juniors will perform first at noon followed by teens at 2:30 p.m. and adults at 5 p.m. Performances should not be longer than five minutes. The top six performers in each division will return to the stage at 7 that evening for the final competition and awards ceremony.
Read more at www.columbiafair.com/columbia-county-fair-seeks-performers-of-all-ages-for-talent-contest/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Olana State Historic Site's post.
5 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region's post.
5 days ago
The transformation continues! This summer, we are very fortunate to have Cuozzo Creative, Make A Play, Inc. & the University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program continue what many others began last summer. The students, with tutelage and support from Angela, Kirk, Sean, Catie, Mary & Deshaya, are continuing the Urban Resilience Mural, moving the raised bed boxes closer to the fence line, staining the picnic tables and building a pergola. Thank you to all the adults and students who are volunteering their time and energy for this effort. #SheridanHollowCommons #UrbanResilience #UrbanGreenspace ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
1 week ago
Join us for a round of 18 holes on the award-winning greens of The Country Club of Troy. Register today for our 2017 Annual Golf Classic: bit.ly/2017RenscoGolfClassic
Eagle Sponsors: Pioneer Bank, RPI Athletics. Birdie Sponsors: CDPHP, Sunmark FCU. Closest to the Pin (M): architecture+. Closest to the Pin (W): Hoosick Valley Contractors, Inc. Longest Drive (M): Groff NetWorks Longest Drive (W): Merrill Lynch The Clore-Kelly Group. Chipping Challenge: Mosaic Associates Architects. Hit the Green Challenge: Rifenburg Companies. Putting Challenge: Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd. | Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc. Cart Sponsor: CAP COM Federal Credit Union. Hole In One Sponsors: Carbone Subaru of Troy, Cooley Motors. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 weeks ago
"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."
Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/ ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
2 weeks ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org