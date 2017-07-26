NIGHT and DAY: Geeks Who Drink and National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame

NIGHT

ALBANY — It’s a quiz show at the Olde English Pub every Tuesday night, at 8 p.m.

A quiz show with eight rounds of eight questions each, including a music round, an audio round and a picture round. Free to play, with prizes for the top two teams and bonus prizes throughout the game..

For information, call (518) 434-6533.

DAY

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame continues to celebrate 30 years this summer.

“National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame – Celebrating 30 Years,” and “Art in the Foyer: Design for Dance,” highlights the costume sketches of design and dance historian Malcolm McCormack.

Current exhibits also include “The Dancing Athlete,” “50 Years at SPAC,” and the recognition of the distinguished careers of Hall of Fame Inductees Patricia Wilde and Gregory Hines.

The museum is open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Tickets for adults are $6.50; seniors/students (with valid ID) are $5; children ages 4 to 12 are $3; and children ages 3 and younger are free. Free admission for all on Tuesdays.

For information, call (518) 584-2225 or visit www.dancemuseum.org.

