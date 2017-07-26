Songsmith C.K. Flach talks about his songwriting and what inspires him before playing at Dana Park in August

Jul 26, 2017 Michael Hallisey Entertainment, Music, The Spot
ALBANY — Curtis “C.K.” Flach — pronounced flack — has a look and sound to him that clashes with today’s world. But, when he opens his mouth, people listen.
The 25-year-old Coeymans Hollow native often takes to the stage dressed one necktie away from a job interview, with a clean white shirt and sports jacket, topped with a whimsical head of hair reminiscent of a flamboyant Jerry Lee Lewis.
But, flamboyant, he is not. Though people may want to mispronounce his name as flash, there is little flashy about Flach, but the self-described “quiet kid” commands the stage like a master craftsman at work in the backwoods, strumming his guitar and sharing stories of struggle through a voice others have compared with the late Lou Reed.
The association with Reed is no mistake. As Flach started listening to music as a musician, he came across Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side,” and thought he could learn how to develop his vocal range through the late artist. “I felt I could learn a lot about what to do vocally by listening to him,” he said. “Then I found that I really, really like his writing style, how bold it was, and just went from there.”
Reed’s music was often described as avant garde. Credited as one of the pioneers to the punk rock genre that started in the late ‘60s. A rebel renowned by music lovers of today, but woefully underappreciated by critics of today. Upon his death in 2013, Rolling Stone magazine apologetically held vigil by tweeting and reporting about his every last moment. But, in the past, the magazine was one of his harshest critics. So goes Reed’s style and polarizing persona. For the deadpan singer sharing stories about drug addicts and social misfits, there was no middle ground. People either loved him or hated him.
“He’s a tough guy rebel. He’s the godfather of punk rock. You listen to him talk, he’s got that New York accent. He’s got a toothpick in his mouth while he’s playing on stage. Yeah. A real rebel. I don’t see myself like that at all. I’m quiet, to be honest with you. I don’t really stand out like that. I’m a pretty nice guy, I think. And, really shy at times as a kid. It’s amazing that I get up on stage and sing in front of people.
Flach was born and raised on a steady diet of classic rock. He started drumming when he was ten. He only learned to play a few chords on the guitar when he was a teenager. By 2012, he was out of high school and in a band he started with his brother, called “The Kindness.” Then he started to songsmith.
As a songwriter, Flach said he draws inspiration from what is around him: the landscape, lifestyle and people here in the Hudson Valley. Flach started singing and writing for “The Kindness,” which released an EP in 2015. That immediately took Flach to a solo project that produced “Empty Mansions” in 2016.
Flach prefers to describe himself as a songsmith, because he sees himself more as a craftsman that is considering all aspects of music and not only the lyrics. Standing front and center on stage, he is wrapped in layers of song structure, lyrics, tone, and delivery. The placement of the bridge. Where to start the chorus. How does it relate to the previous song.
“It’s important to think all of those things through,” said Flach. “I think the difference between writers and craftsman is that [a songsmith] thinks of all the angles, and tries to approach it as a total project and not just song. … I like that term “smith” because it makes me feel like a craftsman. That’s important to me.
Flach began writing songs that spoke of social strife — politics, racism, division and corruption — and stories of love, loss, heartache and salvation. He said he was heavily inspired by Reed’s critically acclaimed album “Berlin,” which does the same. Stories, he said, that come through the “eyes of empathy.”
“It’s an interesting world we live in,” said Flach, who said he doesn’t feel today’s pop music speaks to today’s problems — drug addiction, financial struggles and Washington politics. Though, he said, music is often an escape for some people, “but I also know there’s a place for songs to be realistic,” he said. “Sometimes things happen that we prefer didn’t. I think having a song or two about it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. It might be comforting at times to have that relatable song that we can go to that helps us square up with reality and be aware of what’s going on around us. Another part of it comes through the eyes of empathy. Because, there are people out there who are struggling, and go through different things than we do. They may not have a use for a poppy song. It doesn’t really reflect their life at the moment, and I hope that anything that happens to someone, that’s not quite ideal, is temporary. Maybe in that moment, they could use a song or two that speaks from where they are coming from. … That place of empathy is where I’m coming from.”
Flach said opportunities have presented themselves to him since the release of “Empty Mansions.” Aside from opening this year’s MOVE Music Festival with a sold out show at Cohoes Music Hall, people have approached him about collaborating. Though he is currently writing for another release, no timetable is set for a second album just yet. He plays next at the Dana Park free concert series on Monday, Aug. 7, with Let Go Daylight and Two Guys in Albany.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
Aug 08, 2016 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
23 hours ago
Our good friend Norris stopped by the Valatie branch recently and took a few minutes to pose with Ryan Farrar, Kinderhook Bank Teller,and to get several doggy treats while he was there, of course! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Congratulations to everyone that participated and finished the OK5k Grand Prix Road Race in June! You helped the Kinderhook Runners Club raise over $8,000 to donate to local Northern Columbia County not-for-profits including the Valatie Ecumenical Food Pantry and the Marion Stegman Fund. Next year will commemorate the Kinderhook Bank OK5k’s 20th Anniversary! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region's post.
3 days ago
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead
Thank you 'Friends of TNT Barbershop' for giving up your Sunday morning to work at Sheridan Hollow Commons.
At one time, this lot must have been a building. Inches below the surface is rock, concrete and brick. In order for the students of Make A Play, Inc. & University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program to build the pergola, Sean and Kirk needed holes for the posts but the shovels weren't making a dent. So we rented an auger, Sean & Kirk called their friends, and after a couple of hours of hard work, we had holes for the pergola and bench posts, as well as the trees for outside the fence line. Thank you, gentlemen, for having a positive community impact today and everyday! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's photo.
5 days ago
Columbia County Fair Seeks Performers of All Ages for Talent Contest
Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter the annual talent competition on Aug. 30 at noon on opening day of the 177th annual Columbia County Fair, according to fair officials.
Performers from singers to dancers to bands and more are wanted for the “Columbia County’s Got Talent” show Wednesday, Aug. 30 at noon at the North Gate Stage. Juniors will perform first at noon followed by teens at 2:30 p.m. and adults at 5 p.m. Performances should not be longer than five minutes. The top six performers in each division will return to the stage at 7 that evening for the final competition and awards ceremony.
Read more at www.columbiafair.com/columbia-county-fair-seeks-performers-of-all-ages-for-talent-contest/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Olana State Historic Site's post.
5 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region's post.
5 days ago
The transformation continues! This summer, we are very fortunate to have Cuozzo Creative, Make A Play, Inc. & the University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program continue what many others began last summer. The students, with tutelage and support from Angela, Kirk, Sean, Catie, Mary & Deshaya, are continuing the Urban Resilience Mural, moving the raised bed boxes closer to the fence line, staining the picnic tables and building a pergola. Thank you to all the adults and students who are volunteering their time and energy for this effort. #SheridanHollowCommons #UrbanResilience #UrbanGreenspace ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
1 week ago
Join us for a round of 18 holes on the award-winning greens of The Country Club of Troy. Register today for our 2017 Annual Golf Classic: bit.ly/2017RenscoGolfClassic
Eagle Sponsors: Pioneer Bank, RPI Athletics. Birdie Sponsors: CDPHP, Sunmark FCU. Closest to the Pin (M): architecture+. Closest to the Pin (W): Hoosick Valley Contractors, Inc. Longest Drive (M): Groff NetWorks Longest Drive (W): Merrill Lynch The Clore-Kelly Group. Chipping Challenge: Mosaic Associates Architects. Hit the Green Challenge: Rifenburg Companies. Putting Challenge: Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd. | Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc. Cart Sponsor: CAP COM Federal Credit Union. Hole In One Sponsors: Carbone Subaru of Troy, Cooley Motors. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 weeks ago
"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."
Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/ ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
2 weeks ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org