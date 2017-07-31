Groovin’ is back and at The Palace in October

Jul 31, 2017 Michael Hallisey Music, The Spot
ALBANY — Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, David Bowie are promised to come back as part of “Groovin’… Ghostly Legends & Friends” on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Palace Theatre.
Groovin’’ Director and Producer Gary Weinlein returns with his stable of Capital District singers and musicians to bring back the performances of rock legends, including Joe Cocker, Robert Plant, Mick Jagger and Grace Slick.
“For me, it’s hearing the music and seeing the performances again,” said Weinlein, when asked why he continues to bring the production back on stage.
The net profits from this year’s Groovin’ performance is to support Veterans Miracle Center in Albany. Donations will also be accepted.
Groovin’ performers are all from the Capital District; they include Kris Coleman, Jere Dineen, Krista David Donnelly, Tommy Love, Bryan O’Neill, Lenny Thomas, Michael Van Hosen, Lou Chitty, Patrick Ginnelly, Neil Laya, Mick Murdick, Gregg Nash, and several more.
Over the past several years, the tribute show has developed into one of the most successful shows in the area. In addition to being a local favorite, the act has earned a headlining show at Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget “Deadstock Festival” for five years.
Those in attendance can also participate in a $1,500 prize costume giveaway under the theme for best dressed for the ‘60s.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Palace Box Office, at the Veterans Miracle Center and through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $28 to $33. For more information, call (518) 465- 4663 or visit www.ticketmaster.org.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
