Food & Vino: Tuscan Little Neck Clams

We’re heading into August and we haven’t broached the subject of clams. There’s nothing like a big clam bake on the beach under a starry night sky. And, if you’re a fan of seafood, clams give you a little something to do. Taking your fork and digging in to claim your reward.

This dish gives you a little something to conjure up that beach night setting for you and your date. Just be careful. If a clam hasn’t opened its shell, it’s under cooked. When in doubt, don’t eat it.

Ingredients

24 little neck clams

3 oz vegetable oil

8 cloves fresh garlic (smashed)

1/4 cup Spanish onion (finely diced)

1/3 cup celery (finely diced)

2 tbs fresh chopped parsley

1tbs fresh oregano

6 leaves fresh basil

2 cups fresh plum tomatoes (diced)

1 cup white wine

3 tbs butter

Directions

In a medium size saucepan over medium heat, add the oil. Once the oil is warm, add the garlic. Saute garlic for one minute then add onion and celery. Continue to cook until onions and celery are translucent. Add the clams, herbs, tomatoes, wine and butter. Simmer everything until all the clams are open. Season with salt and pepper then serve with fresh bread.

Pairing

Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc

Astrolabe Wines — New Zealand

The recipe calls for a white wine, so that’s what you’ll want to serve with it as well. We pair this dish with something from the New World, a sauvignon blanc from Astrolabe Wines in New Zealand. It’s full over flavor with elements of melons, peaches and pears.

